A sweeping new executive action from Washington is set to reshape the American West, triggering an immediate outcry from conservationists and Indigenous coalitions. By targeting vast swathes of federally protected land in Utah, the controversial move removes decades of environmental safeguards in a bid to overhaul land management.

With legal challenges expected, the decision sets the stage for a high-stakes battle over who controls the future of these ancient landscapes.

Trump Reverses Monument Protections

President Donald Trump on Monday dramatically scaled back two national monuments in Utah, stripping away conservation protections from land that holds deep cultural and religious significance for Native American tribes.

The Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, which stretch across southern Utah, are home to historic rock art, prehistoric cliff dwellings and dramatic canyons. They also sit atop vast reserves of uranium and coal that state leaders have long sought to open for commercial development.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has signed an Executive Order drastically shrinking the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments in Utah, reimposing an order he made in 2017 during his first presidency that was later rescinded by President Joe Biden. The signing… pic.twitter.com/KGdqhrhane — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 13, 2026

Using executive powers under the Antiquities Act, Trump signed proclamations reducing the boundaries of both monuments by roughly 90 per cent. The move mirrors similar cuts made during his first term, which were later reversed by Democratic President Joe Biden.

Federal Land Policy Shift

The decision forms part of a broader effort by Trump and Republican allies to overhaul the management of public lands across the American West. The administration has pushed to expand logging, mining and fossil fuel production on federal land while rolling back protections for endangered species and weakening long-standing environmental policies.

Speaking during a White House signing ceremony on Monday, Trump said: 'They took the land from the people, quite honestly. We're giving it back.'

How the Monuments Were Created

Former President Bill Clinton designated Grand Staircase-Escalante as a national monument in 1996, while Barack Obama established Bears Ears in 2016 under the Antiquities Act.

The 1906 law gives US presidents the authority to protect sites considered to have significant historic, archaeological or cultural importance.

Tribal Leaders Condemn Decision

Davina Smith-Idjesa, a Navajo Nation member and co-chair of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition, said tribal leaders had been preparing for a reduction ever since Trump secured a second term.

She described Monday's decision as 'heartbreaking', accusing the federal government of failing to meet its legal obligation to consult with affected tribal communities before making the changes.

Utah officials have long opposed the monuments' protected status, arguing the state should have greater control over its own land. During his first term, Trump defended shrinking the monuments, calling their original expansion a 'massive land grab'.

Together, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante cover more than 3.2 million acres (12,950 km²), an area roughly the size of Connecticut.

Battle Over Land and Resources

'This is a big day for Utah,' Governor Spencer Cox said while standing alongside Trump at the White House. 'These monument designations are supposed to be the smallest area as possible to protect the antiquities.'

Bears Ears, the first national monument created at the request of tribal nations, protects ancestral villages and sacred ceremonial sites through a unique partnership between tribal representatives and the federal government.

Alongside Grand Staircase-Escalante's archaeological treasures, the monuments also contain valuable coal and uranium deposits. While the original designations prohibited commercial drilling, mining and development, supporters of Trump's decision argue the monuments' vast boundaries unnecessarily restrict access to important mineral resources.