The upcoming Scream 7 film has become the centre of online discussion after what appear to be major plot leakssurfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The alleged storyline, which quickly went viral across fan forums and Reddit, includes shocking character returns, dramatic twists, and a deeply personal storyline for Sidney Prescott.

Paramount Pictures has yet to comment on the authenticity of the claims, but fans are already dissecting every detail.

A Return To Woodsboro

According to the leaked information, Scream 7 reportedly opens in Woodsboro, the town where it all began. Stu Macher's former house, now converted into an Airbnb, serves as the chilling starting point. A couple livestreaming their stay discover what appears to be a Ghostface animatronic, only for the real Ghostface to appear moments later and kill them both before the house explodes.

SCREAM 7 spoilers and plot details.

SCREAM 7 spoilers and plot details.

The scene then shifts to a new location, where Sidney Prescott, played once again by Neve Campbell, is said to live under her married name. Her husband, Mark Evans (played by Joel McHale), is now the town's police chief. Together they have three daughters, including a rebellious teenager named Tatum, who becomes central to the story's unfolding chaos.

The Return Of Stu Macher

The leak claims that Matthew Lillard, who portrayed Stu Macher in the original Scream, makes a return. This time, he reportedly plays a patient who escapes from a mental asylum, bearing scars that suggest he somehow survived the events of the first film. His character is shown observing Sidney and her family from a distance, with eerie sequences reminiscent of classic slasher films such as Halloween.

One scene described in the leak allegedly shows Sidney encountering him at a coffee shop. When their eyes meet, she looks away for a moment, and when she looks back, he has vanished. The encounter leaves Sidney convinced that Stu has returned, though it remains unclear whether he is real or a hallucination. Shortly after, Sidney receives a FaceTime call from Ghostface. When the mask is removed, the killer's face appears to be a deepfake of Stu Macher, further blurring the line between reality and manipulation.

Familiar Faces Return

The allegedly leaked plot also features the return of fan-favourite characters. Gale Weathers, portrayed by Courteney Cox, reportedly arrives in town accompanied by Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown). Following the events in New York, the leak claims Sam and Tara have entered FBI witness protection, leaving Gale responsible for looking after the twins. They now work with her as part of her investigative team.

As the group begins to unravel the mystery surrounding the new Ghostface killings, Sidney confides in Gale about her sighting of someone resembling Stu. Gale, sceptical at first, suspects stress and trauma might be influencing Sidney's perception. Mindy delivers another of her signature monologues about the 'rules' of survival, adding a meta touch to the unfolding narrative. The tension heightens when Gale receives a phone call from Ghostface using Dewey's voice, taunting her and the others. The call leaves her visibly shaken, a rare moment of vulnerability for the seasoned reporter. The climax reportedly builds towards a chaotic nighttime confrontation that changes everything.

A Shocking Climax And Fallout

In the final act, the supposed escaped patient, believed to be Stu, appears outside Sidney's home. Gale, already emotionally unstable after the call, spots him while driving with Chad and Mindy. In a sudden act of panic or rage, she accelerates and runs him over, killing him instantly. The shocking moment reportedly sets off a frenzy. Neighbours rush outside, filming the aftermath, while police and media quickly descend on the scene. Gale becomes a prime suspect in what appears to be a deliberate killing. Sidney, standing among the chaos, realises she has just witnessed Stu Macher's death for a second time.

Release Details And Fan Reaction

Paramount Pictures is scheduled to release Scream 7 in cinemas on 27 February 2026. The studio has not confirmed any of the leaked material, though they recently released an official trailer to which some aspects of the leak seemingly align.

Online reactions to the alleged leak have ranged from disbelief to intrigue, with some Reddit users labelling the leaks as 'fan fiction' and others suggesting parts of the storyline sound plausible. Whether real or fabricated, the viral leak has reignited excitement, and controversy, surrounding one of horror's most enduring franchises. Fans now await confirmation on whether Scream 7 will truly deliver the shocking twists hinted at in these leaks.