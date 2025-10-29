A wave of excitement has swept across social media after a fan-made 'poster' and trailer for a supposed live-action Ratatouille (2026) began circulating online, showing Tom Holland as Alfredo Linguini, Zendaya as Colette, and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as Chef Skinner.

But despite how convincing the visuals look, there's no official Ratatouille live-action film in production, and the viral cast lineup is entirely fan-created.

Where the Rumour Started

The speculation appears to have started from AI-generated concept art, fan trailers, and posters uploaded on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok earlier this month. The content, branded as Ratatouille (2026) – Live Action Reimagining, mimics Disney promotional material with realistic posters and cinematic taglines like 'Anyone can cook... but not everyone should.'

These visuals, which credit Tom Holland, Zendaya, and The Rock in lead roles, quickly spread across fan pages and entertainment groups. Many viewers believed it was an official announcement from Disney or Pixar, while others noticed inconsistencies, including links redirecting to unrelated sites and missing posts on verified Disney channels, and obvious AI traits like AI-generated video generations hints.

No Confirmation From Disney or Pixar

To be clear, Disney and Pixar have not announced any plans for a Ratatouille remake or a live-action adaptation. The company's recent remakes, such as The Little Mermaid and Lilo & Stitch, have kept official updates within Disney's verified accounts and press releases.

As of now, no Ratatouille project has appeared on Disney's upcoming release schedules or the Pixar 2025–2027 film slate.

The original Ratatouille (2007), directed by Brad Bird, featured Lou Romano as Linguini and Patton Oswalt as Remy the rat, earning widespread acclaim and winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Fans Love the Idea Anyway

Even though it's not real, the imagined cast has sparked lively discussion online. Many users said Tom Holland would be a 'perfect fit' for the awkward but good-hearted Linguini, while Zendaya's name drew praise for bringing 'energy and edge' to Colette.

Some pointed out the stars' on-screen history from the Spiderman franchise to now, upcoming The Odyssey, saying that they have 'undeniable chemistry' that would translate well into Pixar's romantic kitchen comedy.

'This can work. But change The Rock with Chef Ramsay,' one comment read on Facebook, summing up the playful tone of the conversation.

Others pointed out that AI-generated movie ideas are becoming increasingly sophisticated, making it hard to tell fact from fan fiction. AI-generated film posters and trailers have become a growing trend in 2025, with fake 'announcements' for Frozen 3, Shrek 5, and even a live-action Tangled circulating online.

Most are harmless fan tributes, but they often spread faster than official studio news.

Could a Live-Action Ratatouille Ever Happen?

Given Disney's long history of remaking its animated classics from The Lion King to Aladdin, a Ratatouille live-action adaptation isn't impossible. Industry watchers say the studio has been open to reimagining older Pixar properties, though no official plans have been announced for this one.

Until then, the 2026 'Ratatouille' project remains a clever piece of fan art with a viral dream cast that has reminded audiences just how beloved Pixar's Parisian kitchen story still is.