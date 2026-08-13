The next instalment to Disney Channel Original movie Camp Rock, Camp Rock 3, confirmed that Demi Lovato would be reprising her role as Mitchie Torres. However, the bravado for her return was overshadowed by awkward interactions with her returning co-star, Nick Jonas.

Lovato and the Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe, and Kevin) had previously starred together in both Camp Rock movies. There was speculation regarding whether Lovato would return for the newest sequel, and for good reason; a lot has happened since we last left Mitchie and Connect 3.

Even as Lovato and the Jonas Brothers reunited on the red carpet, there seemed to be unresolved tension between them. At the premiere, Lovato opted to give Nick a pat on the back instead of the full embrace she gave to his older brothers, which led fans to think that not all is well between the two.

'[S]he can't hide how much she can't stand him i'm crying' A fan writes on X in response to the awkward moment.

Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers' Rocky History Offstage

Lovato and the three brothers met during the production of the first Camp Rock, where she starred alongside Joe Jonas as the lead actors. The two then shared their first kiss in the sequel, The Final Jam. While the two broke up shortly afterward, she remained friends with the brothers.

She and Nick had remained friends, even going on tour together in 2016. Demi even hinted that she harbored feelings towards Nick in her song, 'Ruin The Friendship'. 'Put down your cigar and pick me up', she sings. 'Play me your guitar, that song I love'. As Nick was known for smoking and for playing guitar, these lyrics indicated that she wanted to be together with Nick, even when she did not confirm it.

However, Nick then proposed to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra on 19th July 2018, and Lovato unfollowed Nick soon after. It wasn't long before Lovato was rushed to the hospital for an opioid overdose on 24th July 2018.

'Like all of you I am reeling at the news about Demi,' Jonas posted in response to the news. 'All of us love her and need to pray for her to get well. She is a fighter.'

When Chopra and Jonas got married in December that year, Lovato did not attend.

What Does Demi's History With The Jonas Brothers Mean For 'Camp Rock 3'?

Despite the rocky relationship between Lovato and the brothers, with whom she admitted to falling out of touch with in 2020, Camp Rock 3 is releasing on Disney+ without a hitch this Friday.

Both Lovato and the Jonas Brothers are attached to the film's cast and as executive producers. The film has the brothers' fictional band, Connect 3, hold a competition at Camp Rock to find new talent for their opening act, attracting several aspiring musicians with the promise of stardom.

The newest sequel also stars young actors Liamani, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, and several others.

'I don't envy anybody that's doing this now, there's probably a lot more scrutiny,' Joe Jonas said in regards to the new cast. 'Things happen a lot faster, and with that you also have an opportunity to kind of explain yourself quicker; when we were starting, we didn't have a lot of options — just kind of hope that the article isn't about you. Now you can at least go on your TikTok and say, 'Hey guys, I didn't say that' or whatever it is.'

Drama with the brothers aside, Lovato was enthusiastic about returning to Camp Rock. 'Mitchie will always have a huge, important place in my heart,' she shared with E! news. 'Mitchie was the beginning of my career, basically, and so she's very meaningful to me. To be able to do this film was just so so important and special to me.'