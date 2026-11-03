Shania Twain will bring her 2027 UK and Ireland tour, The Places I'll Go Tour, to Cardiff's Blackweir Fields on Tuesday, 22 June 2027, with full concert dates, ticket pre-sales and tour details now confirmed.

The five-time Grammy winner will headline the outdoor venue as part of an eight-date concert run.

The announcement places Twain among the major acts booked for Blackweir's summer concert series. Since launching in 2025, the Cardiff venue has welcomed performers ranging from Stevie Wonder to The Cure.

Her return also coincides with two significant career anniversaries. Her 1997 album Come On Over celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2027, while Up!, released in 2002, reaches its 25th anniversary.

Cardiff Prepares for Blackweir Fields Show

Twain's Cardiff concert is being presented by DEPOT Live and UK concert promoter Cuffe & Taylor. DEPOT Live, the live-events arm of Cardiff's DEPOT venue, has helped establish Blackweir Fields as a destination for major outdoor performances.

Nick Saunders, founder of DEPOT Live, welcomed the booking as an important moment for Cardiff's live music scene. 'Shania Twain is the true epitome of a global icon,' Saunders said, praising her influence on country music and beyond.

He also offered fans a more direct invitation. 'It's time to dust off your cowboy boots because you will not want to miss this party!' he said.

Blackweir has attracted a varied line-up since opening. Previous performers include Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Teddy Swims, Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan and Slayer, alongside The Cure and Stevie Wonder.

The 2027 programme is already taking shape. American singer Alex Warren will perform on 20 June, while Irish rock band Fontaines D.C. will headline on 29 June.

For Cardiff fans hoping to secure tickets, the Blackweir Live website confirms that its registered pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday, 5 November 2026.

However, eligible fans can access earlier artist and O2 Priority pre-sales from 9am on Wednesday, 4 November. General ticket sales begin at 9am on Friday, 6 November 2026, through Blackweir Live and Ticketmaster.

Blenheim Palace Snags Second Major UK Date

Cardiff is not the only prominent stop on Twain's forthcoming tour. She will also headline Blenheim Palace Festival in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, on Tuesday, 29 June 2027.

The concert will take place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site, providing a historic backdrop for Twain's performance.

The festival debuted in 2026, following the end of the Nocturne Live concert series at the palace. Its inaugural programme featured Katy Perry, Teddy Swims, Pete Tong, Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette.

Heather Carter, Blenheim Palace's managing director of visitor attractions, welcomed the announcement.

'Shania Twain's songs have been the soundtrack to so many lives,' Carter said.

She added that hearing Twain's music performed in front of the palace on a summer evening would be 'truly magical'.

The Blenheim Palace Festival website also lists Alex Warren for 27 June and David Gray, with special guest Jack Savoretti, for 3 July.

Ticketmaster confirms that artist, Blenheim members and O2 Priority pre-sales begin at 9am on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.

Further pre-sales, including those offered by Cuffe & Taylor and Ticketmaster, begin at 9am on Thursday, 5 November.

General tickets for the Oxfordshire concert go on sale at 9am on Friday, 6 November 2026, matching Cardiff's general-sale time.

Fans should check the official Blenheim ticket listing for eligibility requirements and any updates to the schedule.

Twain's New Music, Memoir and Biopic

The touring announcement follows the release of Little Miss Twain – The Places I'll Go on 9 October 2026. According to Universal Music Canada, the record is an expanded edition of Twain's seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, originally released in July 2026.

The deluxe edition includes six additional songs, expanding a project that revisits Twain's childhood and teenage years in Canada.

Its musical influences span country, bluegrass, rock, pop and soul. Contributors include Tanya Tucker, T Bone Burnett, Ronnie Wood, Josh Homme, Ray Parker Jr. and Toto keyboardist David Paich.

Twain's 2011 memoir, From This Moment On, also received a newly recorded audiobook edition on 6 October 2026. Published by Simon & Schuster Audio, the release features Twain narrating her own story for the first time in an unabridged audiobook, alongside a new foreword.

The memoir revisits the personal experiences and challenges that shaped her life before international success.

Meanwhile, a biopic chronicling Twain's life and career is also in development, although no official release date has been announced.