Reports suggest that Zendaya is the highest-paid actor in Euphoria Season 3. According to Spoiler Bolavip, she is said to be allegedly earning £740,000 (approximately $1 million) per episode. However, this figure has not been confirmed by either Zendaya or HBO Max.

For those unfamiliar, Zendaya is an American actress, singer, and producer who rose to fame through television before becoming one of Hollywood's most recognisable stars. She first gained attention on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up, but later took on more serious roles that showcased her range as a performer. Beyond television, she has starred in blockbuster films such as the Spider-Man series and Dune, helping establish her as a leading figure in modern cinema. Alongside her acting work, she is also recognised for her influence in fashion and her presence on social media.

In the series Euphoria, Zendaya plays the lead role of Rue, a character central to the series since its debut. Over time, her performance has been recognised with multiple awards. These achievements have contributed to her position as the show's top-billed star.

Sydney Sweeney's Reported Rise in Pay

Sydney Sweeney, who portrays Cassie, is also said to have secured a significant increase in pay. Reports indicate she now allegedly earns around £592,000 (approximately $800,000) per episode. This places her among the highest-paid cast members in the series.

In earlier seasons, Sweeney reportedly earned £259,000 (approximately $350,000) per episode. The jump to her current reported salary marks a notable change, reflecting her growing prominence within the show.

These figures, like Zendaya's, have not been officially confirmed but rather are based on media reports rather than verified disclosures.

Supporting Cast Salaries in 'Euphoria' Season 3

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Other leading actors in Euphoria are also reported to earn high per-episode fees. Jacob Elordi, known for his role as Nate, is said to receive about £518,000 (approximately $700,000) per episode. His character remains a major part of the storyline.

Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy, reportedly allegedly earns around £444,000 (approximately $600,000) per episode. Her role has been consistent throughout the series. This places her among the top earners outside the two lead actors.

Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow are also reported to receive substantial pay. Their earnings are said to range between £185,000 (approximately $250,000) and £370,000 (approximately $500,000) per episode.

What's Next for Euphoria?

For those new to the scene, Euphoria is a drama series that follows a group of teenagers as they deal with issues such as relationships, identity, addiction, and mental health. The show centres on Rue, played by Zendaya, a young woman struggling with substance abuse while trying to find her place in the world. Known for its bold storytelling, the series explores difficult topics in a raw and often intense way, which has made it both widely praised and sometimes controversial. It also stands out for its distinctive visual style, music, and performances from a young ensemble cast. Since its release, it has become one of the most talked-about television shows of its generation.

The third season has also drawn interest because Zendaya hinted it could be the final chapter of the series, adding to the anticipation.