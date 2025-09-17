A 28-year-old Greek shipping heiress who had survived cancer died suddenly in her London flat after reportedly being turned away from two hospitals despite showing clear signs of infection, her family has claimed.

Marissa Laimou, also known by the surname Lemos, was found dead in her bed on 11 September 2025. She had fallen ill days earlier, experiencing dizziness, itching, fever and other symptoms believed to be linked to a bite from an unidentified insect.

Her mother, Bessy, told Greek media that toxic shock resulting from the bite was the cause of death. A post-mortem examination has yet to confirm this.

Initial Symptoms and Home Visit

Marissa began feeling unwell on or around 8 September 2025. Her symptoms included fever, dizziness, and itching, which her family said were signs of a developing infection.

A doctor was called to her London flat and prescribed paracetamol, but her condition did not improve in the following days.

Despite worsening symptoms, there was no escalation in treatment until she sought further help at a hospital.

Hospital Transfers and Discharge

After her condition failed to stabilise, Marissa visited her oncologist, who arranged for her to be taken by ambulance to another London hospital.

However, relatives say she was assessed only by nurses and not seen by a doctor. The hospital decided against admitting her, instead discharging her with antibiotics and a diagnosis that referenced an insect bite.

She returned home that evening. The next day, she was found lifeless in bed by her housekeeper.

Previous Health History and Cancer Survival

Marissa had previously undergone treatment for breast cancer and was reportedly in remission at the time of her death.

Her mother said: 'My daughter had survived cancer and died from an insect.' Friends also said she had resumed working full-time and had recently produced a theatre performance in London.

Her history of serious illness and recent symptoms have raised questions around the level of medical attention she received during her final hospital visit.

Family Reaction and Pending Investigation

Marissa's death has shocked both her family and social circles in London and Greece. Her mother has stated publicly that toxic shock was the likely cause, though this has not been officially confirmed.

An autopsy is expected to take around a week, according to family members. A hospital involved in her care has reportedly acknowledged that a serious mistake may have occurred and has launched an internal investigation.

The family say they will not have any confirmed answers until the post-mortem is completed.

Background: Shipping, Fashion and Theatre

Marissa Laimou came from the prominent Laimos shipping family, whose business dates back to the early 20th century.

After working in Paris with fashion houses such as Sonia Rykiel and John Galliano, she returned to London and founded Rainbow Wave, a company that introduced international brands to UK retailers.

In recent years, she shifted her focus to the theatre, producing a performance of Romeo and Juliet shortly before her death and working on a new production at the time she fell ill.

The Laimos family remains one of the most recognised names in Greek shipping.

No official cause of death has yet been confirmed. The investigation remains ongoing, with results of the autopsy expected to be key in determining whether her death could have been prevented.