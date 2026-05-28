David and Victoria Beckham are facing a fresh test in their 26-year marriage as David prepares to spend even more time working in the United States, with Victoria Beckham said to be deeply uneasy about the prospect of a long-distance set‑up, according to a new report.

For context, the couple have spent most of their relationship juggling punishing travel schedules, from his Manchester United and Real Madrid years to their period in Los Angeles when he played for LA Galaxy. They have long sold the image of a family unit that somehow keeps moving in sync, even when the diary says otherwise. The new tension, insiders suggest, is that this time Victoria has planted her flag firmly in London, while America is calling David more insistently than it has in years.

At the centre of the latest strain is Beckham & Friends Live, David's football visual podcast and studio show for Paramount+. Launched last year, it allows fans to watch UEFA Champions League matches while Beckham chats and commentates alongside CBS Sports host Kate Scott and a rotation of high‑profile guests including Tom Hiddleston, Stanley Tucci and James Corden.

A source told Heat Magazine that the format has been 'a massive success,' and that Paramount+ executives now want more of David, not less. That, they say, comes with a condition: far more time on the ground in New York and Los Angeles, where the streaming giant and broadcaster bosses are based, and where big‑money decisions are signed off face to face rather than over Zoom.

Victoria Beckham Holds Her Ground In London

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According to the same insider, that expectation is colliding with the reality of life back home. Victoria Beckham, 52, has built her fashion and beauty operations around London. Her studio, team and supply chains are UK‑centred, and she has made no secret over the years that she prefers being closer to her business than to an endless carousel of transatlantic flights.

The couple's youngest child, 14‑year‑old Harper, is also settled at school in the capital. Uprooting her to shadow David around the US is not seriously on the table, those close to the family insist. The Beckhams are also parents to Cruz, 21, and Romeo, 23, while relations with eldest son Brooklyn, 27, are described in the report as 'estranged,' a loaded word that the family themselves have not publicly endorsed. Nothing about that characterisation has been confirmed, so it should be taken with caution.

The source quoted by Heat Magazine paints a picture of a wife torn between admiration and frustration. 'Victoria appreciates David's work ethic, and she's very proud of his achievements,' they say. 'But this new career means that unless she upends her life to go with him – which would be too disruptive to Harper – they're never going to have much time together.'

There is a sharper edge too. The insider claims that while David could earn comparable money from endorsement deals alone, his drive to keep expanding his on‑screen career is now partly about ego and how he is perceived. As they put it, David enjoys that audiences 'hang on his every word' during the show and that the project 'feeds into his vanity', allowing him to be seen as more than a retired footballer.

None of that is especially unusual for a man who has spent more than two decades as one of the most marketable faces on the planet. Yet for Victoria Beckham, the cumulative effect of his US commitments, the Paramount+ series on top of his existing role as co‑owner and president of Inter Miami, appears to be hitting harder than previous chapters abroad. She had reportedly imagined this phase of their lives would allow for more time together, not less.

David's US Ambitions Put Victoria Beckham In A Long‑Distance Marriage

What the report does not suggest, interestingly, is that Victoria is worried about David's fidelity. The insider insists she 'has total faith in their marriage and his commitment to their family' and is not losing sleep over women who 'throw themselves' at him. The problem, as they frame it, is emotional and practical rather than scandal‑driven. She is, they say, simply 'used to him coming home to her despite his busy schedule' and 'misses David terribly when he's away.'

Meanwhile, David Beckham shows little sign of easing off. Earlier this month, he was named the UK's first billionaire athlete after it was revealed that his combined fortune with Victoria had more than doubled over the past year to around £1.185 billion. The surge has been attributed largely to the rising value of his stake in Inter Miami following Lionel Messi's arrival at the club, alongside a string of commercial tie‑ups.

Those existing assets include a reported £370 million residential investment near Miami International Airport and a long list of global brand deals with Stella Artois, EA Sports, Nespresso, Boss and a lifetime contract with Adidas. In other words, David Beckham does not need another revenue stream to pay the bills.

Yet the people around him quoted by Heat Magazine say he has effectively accepted a semi‑permanent long‑distance arrangement as the cost of the career he wants. The source says he plans to fly back to London to see Victoria Beckham and Harper as often as his schedule allows, because he 'doesn't like being away from her or Harper either'. Even so, the expectation is that, for the foreseeable future, his life will be split, his heart, publicly at least, in London, but his work and much of his time increasingly in the United States.

None of the parties named has commented directly on claims of marital strain or any possibility of divorce, and there is no official indication that the Beckhams' marriage is in immediate jeopardy. Until they say otherwise themselves, talk of a split remains speculative and should be treated accordingly.