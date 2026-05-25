Victoria Beckham is reportedly furious that David Beckham's new US television venture could pull him away from home for long stretches.

Insiders claim the project risks straining their marriage as it feeds his lingering 'vanity itch' to return to the American television spotlight.

David Beckham has steadily rebuilt a high-profile media and business life since retiring from football, from the Beckham Netflix documentary to his co-ownership of Inter Miami. Victoria, meanwhile, has focused on her fashion and beauty empire, largely based in Europe.

The couple, whose combined wealth was recently estimated at around $1.6 billion by The Sunday Times Rich List, are hardly short of money, which is why insiders say Victoria is struggling to see why her husband needs yet another globetrotting commitment.

Victoria's Fury Over David's TV Return

At the centre of the reported tension is Beckham & Friends Live, an 'altcast' of CBS Sports' UEFA Champions League coverage streaming on Paramount+. Earlier this month, the 51-year-old former England captain returned for a second season of the show, joined by guests including Tom Hiddleston, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount.

According to a source quoted by the National Enquirer, David's deal for football coverage and commentary is 'creating a new reality for him and his family' because it is forcing him to spend far more time in the United States.

The show is recorded in London and across the Atlantic, but the source said the demands of being a marquee name on a US sports platform extend far beyond studio time.

'David's successful deal for football coverage and commentary on Paramount+ is creating a new reality for him and his family simply because he's going to be travelling more and he's going to be needed in New York and Los Angeles more just to interact and glad-hand the executives and owners who have signed off on his rich compensation,' the insider said.

'When paying for a bold-faced name like David, the expectation is for face time with the man and opportunities to give him in-person feedback.'

None of this has been confirmed by the Beckhams or their representatives, and the claims rely entirely on anonymous briefing. Still, they paint a familiar picture in celebrity marriages: one partner drawn into a new project, the other weighing what it means for life at home.

The same source said Victoria, 52, finds the practical implications difficult to accept.

'It's a hard thing for Victoria to get her head around,' they said. 'She has been an autonomous head of her own business for so long. She and she alone decides when and where she travels and currently she just prefers to be in Europe.'

The 'Vanity Itch' Claim

What makes the story more than a scheduling clash, at least in the source's telling, is the motivation they attribute to David. With financial security long since secured, they argue that Beckham & Friends Live is less about money and more about ego.

'The Beckhams certainly don't need the money, either,' the report notes, citing their $1.6 billion estimated fortune. Yet the insider insisted the show 'scratches a certain itch that nothing else he's done over the last twenty years or so has'.

'He loves that people are hanging on his every word and are actually curious about his opinions. He wouldn't have made this deal if he didn't,' the source said.

In their view, the show feeds 'a particular part of his vanity' where he wants to be seen as more than just a former sports star.

That reading is not hard to reconcile with Beckham's wider post-playing career. From fashion deals to front-row appearances and documentary close-ups, he has long worked to move beyond the label of ex-footballer. A live, personality-driven football show in the world's largest television market fits neatly into that evolution.

The source went further, saying Beckham will not walk away even if the project causes 'turbulence' at home.

'He's not going to walk away from this opportunity anytime soon, no matter the turbulence it causes for his family,' they claimed.

Private Tension, Public Polish

On one level, the reported fury from Victoria Beckham is framed as a clash of temperaments. She is portrayed as a businesswoman who values control and stability, choosing carefully when to leave her European base. He is depicted as someone energised by US studios, celebrity guests and the sense that his voice still carries weight.

Read more Beckham Family Crisis: 'Terrified' David and Victoria Beg Estranged Son Brooklyn For Forgiveness Beckham Family Crisis: 'Terrified' David and Victoria Beg Estranged Son Brooklyn For Forgiveness

There is, however, no independent evidence of rows or ultimatums, only suggestions of unease and competing priorities. The Beckhams have not publicly hinted at marital strain over the show, and their social media continues to project the image of a united, supportive couple.

That gap between public gloss and private briefing is where many celebrity marriage stories live. In this case, the tension, if it exists, appears to revolve around how long David can pursue his American TV ambitions before they clash with Victoria's Europe-centred, self-directed life.

The claims about alleged fury and motives are based on unnamed sources rather than on-the-record statements. Until either of them addresses it directly, any conclusion about the effect of the television deal on their relationship should be treated cautiously.