Jacob Elordi brought unexpected drama to the Venice Film Festival on Saturday during the world premiere of his upcoming film, Frankenstein. The 28-year-old 'Euphoria' star was captured in a viral video on TikTok arguing with a festival official while greeting fans on the red carpet.

In the clip, Elordi tells the staff member, 'I'm going to take a picture right here,' before adding, 'Don't ever tell me what to do!' Fans who shared the video noted that the Australian actor was otherwise friendly, taking photos with attendees and interacting warmly.

However, the verbal spat quickly sparked backlash online, with one TikTok commenter writing, 'That was really super rude of Elordi,' and others criticising his apparent disregard for the official's role.

Fans React to the Viral Incident

The incident overshadowed much of the usual festival glamour, turning attention to Elordi's behaviour rather than the much-awaited film itself. Over 640,000 viewers have engaged with the clip, with fans debating whether the actor's actions were justified or disrespectful.

Social media reactions were swift. Many users criticised the actor for appearing entitled, highlighting that the official was 'just doing his job'. Comments ranged from 'He's there for your safety. He's doing his job,' to, 'I find it a little disrespectful towards the old man trying to do his job.'

Others were more sympathetic, suggesting Elordi may have been overwhelmed by the combination of fan attention and festival protocols.

This public spat marks one of Elordi's first major controversies at a high-profile event since his split from Olivia Jade Giannulli, drawing attention to both his professional conduct and personal life.

Emotional Moments on the Red Carpet

Despite the controversy, Elordi's evening had significant emotional highs.

Following the screening of Frankenstein, directed by Guillermo del Toro, the cast received a 13-minute standing ovation. Elordi was filmed visibly emotional, wiping tears and embracing co-star Mia Goth and Del Toro.

Speaking at the press conference, Elordi explained the depth of his connection to his role as Frankenstein's creature, saying, 'It was a vessel that I could put every part of myself into. From the moment that I was born to being here with you today, all of it is in that character. In so many ways, the creature on-screen is the purest form of myself. He's more me than I am,' he shared, per Deadline.

The actor reportedly spent up to 10 hours in the makeup chair daily to transform into the Creature.

Venice Film Festival Spotlight

Elordi attended the premiere in a classic black suit with a matching bowtie, maintaining the red carpet aesthetic expected at the Venice Film Festival. Yet, the incident with the festival official quickly went viral, adding another layer to the actor's public persona in 2025.

The film itself, a Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley's 1818 classic, stars Elordi as Frankenstein's monster, Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, and Mia Goth as the Creature's love interest.

It also features Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lauren Collins, Lars Mikkelsen, Charles Dance, and Ralph Ineson. The movie is set for a limited theatrical release on 17 October 2025, before streaming on Netflix from 7 November.

While the viral spat dominates online discussions, the emotional response to Frankenstein indicates Elordi's dedication to his craft remains unquestionable.

As audiences await the Netflix release, fans and critics alike will be watching to see if Elordi can balance his rising fame with professional decorum. Apart from Frankenstein, Elordi will be seen in another period drama, Wuthering Heights, an adaptation of Emily Brontë's beloved novel.

The film, also starring Margot Robbie as the leading actress, is set to hit the screen in February 2026. Robbie is playing the character of Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi will play her lover, Heathcliff.