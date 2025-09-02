KEY POINTS Maria Bakalova is a 29-year-old Bulgarian actress.

Gained fame in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', earning major award nominations.

Rumors of a romance with Dave Bautista surfaced after a shared Instagram photo.

Bakalova has voiced characters in Marvel and DC franchises.

Neither Bautista nor Bakalova have confirmed the dating speculation.

Maria Bakalova, born in Burgas, Bulgaria, has quickly become one of Hollywood's most talked-about rising stars. She first gained global recognition for her breakout role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020), a performance that earned her nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award. Since then, the 29-year-old actress has taken on diverse roles, from portraying Ivana Trump in The Apprentice (2024) to appearing in the horror-comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022). Her voice work in major superhero franchises, includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and DC's animated Creature Commandos, With an estimated net worth of $1 million, she continues to gain recognition as a versatile talent in Hollywood.

Recently, Bakalova was spotted in a cozy Instagram photo with actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista, sparking rumors of a romantic connection. Bautista responded with a heart emoji, fueling speculation. Fans eagerly await clarification, but neither Bakalova nor Bautista have commented publicly on the nature of their relationship. Whether friendship or romance, the pairing has put Bakalova's rising fame firmly in the spotlight.

As Bakalova continues to build her career with high-profile roles and award-winning performances, both her professional journey and any potential personal developments are sure to keep fans and media watching closely.