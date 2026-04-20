All hopes of seeing the new MacBook Pros and Mac Studio may have to wait due to a growing global memory chip shortage, with the products likely to launch at a later date.

After initially forecasting that the Mac Pro models with touchscreen support were likely to arrive in late 2026 or early 2027, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said in his Power On newsletter that the potential launch is now more likely to be in early 2027.

Aside from touchscreen support, other potential features have yet to be confirmed. Based on speculation, the refreshed high-end models could include M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a Dynamic Island and a thinner design, according to MacRumors.

It has also been suggested that the Mac Pro models may adopt MacBook Ultra branding. They are expected to launch alongside macOS 27, indicating the refreshed high-end models could feature a more touch-friendly interface.

Mac Studio Also Affected by Supply Issues

As for the Mac Studio, it is likely to arrive a month after the scheduled launch of the iPhone 18 variants. Initially rumoured for mid-2026, early forecasts suggested it would be unveiled at WWDC 2026 in June.

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However, chip shortages have also disrupted those plans. Gurman said, citing sources within Apple, that Mac Studio shipments are not now expected until October.

As for expected changes, the main updates are likely to be M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. At present, the current models use the mismatched M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips. Beyond that, few other improvements have been reported.

While this suggests no major design changes for Apple's desktop, that could still shift in the coming months. However, with the chip shortage posing a significant challenge for the Cupertino company, any potential upgrades to the Mac Studio remain uncertain.

AI Demand Drives Global Chip Shortage

With the global memory chip shortage affecting the tech industry, the next likely consequence is higher prices for phones, laptops and desktops. Nikkei Asia forecasts the crisis could last until 2027, suggesting consumers planning to upgrade should brace for potential price increases.

Artificial intelligence has been identified as a key driver of the shortage. AI servers require vast quantities of specialised components to handle complex tasks, leaving consumer tech companies scrambling for essential parts used in laptops and smartphones.

Apple is among the companies affected and is reportedly facing supply constraints. To illustrate, the MacBook Neo is a recent example. The laptop, which retails for around $599 (£443), has already sold out its April inventory, according to Mac Observer. Orders are still being taken, but delivery estimates have been pushed back significantly.

The same scenario is expected for the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio once they officially launch. Major manufacturers such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron are reportedly working to increase production, anticipating strong demand.

With AI continuing to strain global chip supply, it remains unclear whether manufacturers can scale output quickly enough for companies such as Apple to maintain their product release schedules.