The sound of engines rolling through Lincoln on Thursday evening carried more than noise. For the drivers, riders and spectators who gathered after Kyle Loftis' death, the memorial cruise was a public show of respect for a figure whose work helped turn grassroots car culture into something seen around the world.

More than 100 drivers took part in the tribute, travelling from Seacrest Field to Speedway Motors to remember Loftis, the founder of Omaha-based 1320Video, who died on Tuesday. Members of Lincoln's car and bike community joined the event as news of his death continued to spread through the motorsports world.

On Thursday evening, more than 100 drivers rode from Seacrest Field to Speedway Motors to remember Kyle Loftis. https://t.co/XsrjFkYZEU — Lincoln Journal Star (@JournalStarNews) May 8, 2026

Why More Than 100 Lincoln Drivers Joined The Kyle Loftis Memorial Cruise

The turnout in Lincoln reflected the depth of Loftis' influence on a community that saw him as more than a media founder. For many who joined the cruise on 7 May 2026, the evening was a chance to honour someone whose cameras and storytelling gave local racers, unusual builds and independent drivers a much wider audience.

Loftis built 1320Video into a recognised name by focusing on cars, street racing culture and the personalities behind them, rather than only polished, top-level events. That approach helped the brand connect with enthusiasts who saw their own scene and their own passions reflected in its coverage.

Read more Kyle Loftis Cause of Death Update: Police Address 'Gunshot' Report as 1320Video Mourns Kyle Loftis Cause of Death Update: Police Address 'Gunshot' Report as 1320Video Mourns

The company confirmed his death on Wednesday and said the loss had come as a shock. In a tribute shared after his death, 1320Video said, 'Kyle's passion for motorsports inspired millions of people around the world and we will never forget what he has done to grow our beloved sport. Kyle was a beam of light at every gathering ... his enthusiasm, kindness and creativeness was contagious.'

Would say today was a good turnout! #smilelikekyle

How Kyle Loftis Built 1320Video Into a Global Motorsports Brand

Loftis started 1320Video in 2003, first sharing photographs of cars online before expanding into video as social platforms grew. Over time, what began with a point-and-shoot camera developed into a major motorsports media brand with nearly 4 million YouTube subscribers, more than 6 million Facebook followers and nearly 3 million Instagram followers.

He worked for PayPal for years while building the business on the side and eventually committed to 1320Video full-time in January 2015. That decision helped turn a niche passion project into a company followed by millions, with Loftis becoming a familiar presence to viewers who regularly watched coverage of races, cars and drivers from across the United States and beyond.

Authorities in Nebraska said Loftis was found dead on the evening of 5 May, and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said his death was not considered suspicious. No cause of death has been disclosed publicly, but the reaction from the automotive world was immediate, with tributes underscoring how widely his work had travelled beyond Nebraska.

Later coverage from the Journal Star showed just how strongly that loss was felt in Lincoln, where the memorial cruise brought together a long line of vehicles in his honour. As the city's car community moved through the planned route on Thursday night, the gathering served as a fitting close to an evening centred on remembrance, respect and the legacy Loftis leaves behind.