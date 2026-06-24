SpaceX shares have crashed to near their listing price, wiping out most of the post-IPO surge, because only about 4% of the company's stock actually trades freely and investors are bracing for insider lockups to lift from August. The people feeling it most are ordinary retail investors who chased the hype through apps like Trading 212, and buying anywhere near the top already means nursing a loss.

The stock that minted Elon Musk as the world's first trillionaire priced its float at $135 (£102) a share on 11 June 2026, according to the company's 424B4 prospectus filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares opened at $150 (£113), tore up to an intraday peak of $225.64 (£170) on 16 June, then reversed hard. After a three-day slide that erased nearly a quarter of the stock's value, it closed at $156.11 (£118) on Tuesday 23 June, up about 1% on the day but a long way down from the peak.

What a Thin Float Actually Does to Your Money

Here's the mechanic nobody mentions when a stock is rocketing. SpaceX floated only about 4% to 5% of its shares in the offering, selling 555.6 million new shares while the rest stayed locked in insider hands, per the SEC prospectus. That scarcity is exactly why the price ran so hot, and exactly why it now drops several percent in minutes.

Thin float cuts both ways. With so few shares actually changing hands, a modest wave of selling has nothing to push against, so the price gaps down fast. The melt-up and the flush come from the same source. The pattern echoes the volatility seen when the SpaceX IPO first priced, when scarcity drove the opening pop.

The Lockup Wall Building Towards August

A lockup is the stretch after a listing when insiders are contractually barred from selling. SpaceX staggered its arrangement rather than using a single 180-day cliff, and the timing matters for anyone holding now.

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The first major supply event lands after the company's Q2 earnings, expected in early August, when insiders can offload up to 20% of their holdings, according to the lockup terms set out in the SEC filing. An extra 10% unlocks only if the stock closes at or above $175.50 (£132) on at least five of the 10 trading days before that report. At Tuesday's $156.11 close, the stock sits well short of that trigger. The main 180-day lockup lapses around 8 December 2026. Musk's own 6.4B shares stay frozen until June 2027.

More sellable supply hitting a stock that currently trades on scarcity is a recipe for downward pressure. If the price keeps slipping before insiders even get their window, that first unlock becomes the test that counts.

British Investors Are Already Counting the Damage

The reaction on retail platforms has been raw. On the Trading 212 community feed for SPCX, one user wrote that over the past week they had 'lost no end of money buying and then losing consistently,' adding that they had given up and tried shorting out of frustration.

Others urged calm, with one poster warning the greedy that the stock 'won't go down forever.' The split mood tells the story: this is a name being traded on adrenaline, not fundamentals. For anyone weighing whether to hold, the same questions hanging over Musk's wider business empire apply here too.

The numbers underneath are sobering. SpaceX reported a net loss of $4.9B (£3.7B) for 2025, a reversal from a profitable 2024, driven by the xAI business it merged with in February, per the prospectus. Starlink remains the only profitable division.

Remember that a thinly floated stock can swing 10% in a session in either direction, and whether you're up or down comes down to one thing: timing. Those who got IPO-price allocations are still ahead, while those who bought the spike are underwater. With the supply taps about to open, patience may cost less than conviction.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future returns.