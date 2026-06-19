SpaceX is preparing to raise at least $20 billion through a bond offering just days after its record-breaking stock market debut, according to Reuters. The move would mark another major financing milestone for Elon Musk's company, which became one of the world's most valuable publicly traded businesses following its Nasdaq listing last week.

According to Reuters, bankers are expected to begin discussions with investors as early as next week regarding the proposed debt sale. The offering would be the first time SpaceX has issued investment-grade dollar bonds. The fundraising effort highlights the scale of investment required as the company expands beyond rockets and satellite services into artificial intelligence.

Why SpaceX Is Raising More Capital

The proposed bond sale is expected to refinance a $20 billion bridge loan that SpaceX secured earlier this year. That short-term financing was arranged following the company's acquisition of Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI in February. Reuters reported that proceeds from the bond offering would be used to replace the bridge loan, which matures in September 2027.

The final size of the transaction has not yet been determined and could change before the deal reaches the market. Reuters reported that Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley, which provided the original bridge financing, are expected to manage the bond sale.

The Cost of Building an AI Business

Artificial intelligence has become one of the most capital-intensive sectors in the technology industry. Developing advanced AI systems requires substantial spending on data centres, specialised computing hardware, and power infrastructure. Those investments can run into tens of billions of dollars.

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SpaceX's acquisition of xAI signalled a major expansion of the company's ambitions. The bond offering would provide long-term funding as the company pursues that strategy. The deal would also allow SpaceX to replace short-term debt with longer-term financing, a common step for companies undertaking large-scale investments.

A Fresh Test for Investors

The planned offering comes shortly after SpaceX's highly anticipated stock market debut. The company's valuation climbed above $2 trillion following its Nasdaq listing, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Shares surged during the first two trading sessions before giving back some gains as investors assessed the challenges associated with the company's AI expansion plans. Reuters reported that SpaceX shares were down 6% in afternoon trading on Thursday. The proposed bond sale will provide another indication of investor confidence in the company's future growth prospects.

First Investment-Grade Bond Sale

The transaction would represent a significant step in SpaceX's evolution as a public company.

According to reports, the company has already secured investment-grade ratings from three major credit rating agencies. Investment-grade status generally allows companies to borrow at lower interest rates than businesses with lower credit ratings. That status could help SpaceX attract a broad range of institutional investors when the bonds are offered.

Strong demand would demonstrate confidence in the company's financial position and its long-term plans. A weaker reception could raise questions about the costs associated with its expanding AI ambitions.

Looking Beyond the IPO

The excitement surrounding SpaceX's public listing has focused attention on the company's future growth opportunities. However, the proposed bond sale shows that significant investment will be required to pursue those ambitions.

As SpaceX seeks to strengthen its position in artificial intelligence while maintaining its existing space and satellite businesses, access to capital will remain critical.The company's IPO opened a new chapter in its history. The planned bond offering may reveal how willing investors are to fund the next stage of that journey.