Tesla's stock volatility is back under scrutiny after investor Kevin O'Leary warned that 'this company moves with Elon's tweets,' highlighting how remarks by CEO Elon Musk continue to influence the carmaker's valuation in real time, particularly during periods of political and public controversy.

The warning builds on a long-running debate about Musk's unusually candid public persona and its financial consequences. The Tesla and SpaceX chief has repeatedly said he is unconcerned about backlash, telling reports in May 2023, 'I'll say what I want to say and if the consequence is losing money, so be it.'

Later that year, speaking at The New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk doubled down, saying he has 'no problem being hated' and describing the desire to be liked as 'a real weakness.'

Tesla Stock Volatility Tied To Musk's Voice

O'Leary's criticism lands squarely on that philosophy. Writing on X in 2025, during a public feud between Musk and US President Donald Trump that coincided with a drop in Tesla shares, the Shark Tank investor argued that Tesla does not behave like a typical public company.

'This company doesn't just move with earnings, it moves with Elon's tweets,' O'Leary wrote. 'One post and the stock can swing 10%.'

That figure has become something of a shorthand on Wall Street for Tesla's unpredictability, though it is less a precise measurement than a reflection of how quickly sentiment can shift. Traders track Musk's posts the way others monitor earnings calls or macroeconomic data. It is unusual, even by tech standards.

The underlying issue is not simply volatility, which many high-growth stocks exhibit, but concentration of influence. Musk is not just the CEO, he is effectively Tesla's most powerful communications channel. When he speaks, markets listen, sometimes instantly, sometimes irrationally.

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Elon Musk's Unfiltered Approach Drives Debate

Musk, for his part, has framed this dynamic as a by-product of conviction rather than carelessness. His comments on artificial intelligence, politics, free speech and government policy have repeatedly drawn attention, and at times backlash. His acquisition of Twitter, now X, triggered pauses in advertising from several major companies after controversial posts.

'I think it is a real weakness to want to be liked,' Musk said in 2023, reinforcing a worldview that prioritises candour over consensus. He even referenced The Princess Bride to underline the point, invoking the idea that neither money nor power should dictate one's voice.

That might sound principled. It is also, from a shareholder perspective, a bit mad.

Critics argue that Musk's approach introduces avoidable risk into Tesla's valuation, particularly when comments veer into geopolitics or polarising cultural debates. Supporters counter that his visibility and authenticity are part of what built Tesla into one of the world's most closely watched companies in the first place.

Investors Weigh Risk Against Vision

O'Leary's framing is notable because it stops short of outright criticism. He describes the volatility as 'the price you pay for growth,' suggesting that investors who buy into Tesla are, knowingly or not, accepting Musk's influence as part of the package.

That raises a broader question about founder-led companies. How much is too much?

Some investors have begun looking beyond public firms dominated by a single personality, favouring earlier-stage or privately held businesses where execution, rather than headlines, drives value. The appeal is straightforward. Fewer variables, fewer surprises, less chance that a late-night post wipes billions off market capitalisation overnight.

Still, Tesla occupies a unique space. Its brand, leadership and market narrative are tightly interwoven. Removing Musk from that equation, even hypothetically, would fundamentally change the story investors are buying into.

And that, perhaps, is the point. Tesla is not just a car company. It is, in part, a reflection of Musk himself, unpredictable, ambitious, occasionally chaotic. Nothing about that is likely to change soon.

Musk has made it clear that he will continue speaking on his own terms, regardless of market reaction. Investors, meanwhile, continue to decide whether that level of unpredictability is a feature or a flaw.