The world's first trillionaire Elon Musk now owns over 6.41 billion SpaceX shares, comprising 849.49 million or 11.3% of class A shares and 5.56 billion or 93.6% of the class B stock, with a combined voting power of 84.4%.

With ownership of around 46.4% of the rocket company, Musk's net worth soared beyond $1 trillion for the first time as the stock price continued to climb upon listing to record gains of over 27% over the past week.

Based on his SpaceX stock holdings, Musk's net worth surges by $6.4 billion every time the stock price gains $1. This net worth change is much more compared with fluctuations in the Tesla stock, where 519.7 million of the shares are owned by Musk. With Tesla, Musk stands to make or lose $1 billion when the stock moves by around $1.93.

Note that although SpaceX class B stock isn't publicly traded, net worth calculations generally include all equity classes, even if not publicly tradable. The class B stock could have different voting rights, transfer limitations or lockup periods, but still represent ownership of the business.

Musk Says 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'

Earlier this year in February, before the SpaceX IPO and Musk was a trillionaire, Musk had posted on X that whoever said 'money can't buy happiness' really knew what they were talking about.

Despite triggering an online debate, billionaire investor Bill Ackman offered the kind of earnest counsel you might give a friend, not a man running rockets and car factories: 'A lot of happiness comes from helping others... You just need to appreciate what you have accomplished for so many,' he wrote, adding that happiness can also be found in 'a long-term relationship with someone really special.'

Musk had also mentioned that he was seeking majority control of his businesses primarily to retain control of the companies in the future and not just to make more money.

Musk Forecasts $1 Trillion SpaceX Revenue by 2031

In a post on X this week, Musk said he is confident that SpaceX revenue is likely to surpass $1 trillion by 2031. If that happens, Musk could be making a billion dollars or more when the stock prices of his companies move by a few cents.

And I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than $1T in 2031 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2026

SpaceX has already forged major data centre compute supply partnerships with Google and Anthropic. They'll be paying SpaceX $2.17 billion monthly or $26 billion a year under the contract.

SpaceX also announced it will acquire popular AI coding agent Cursor for $60 billion in an all-stock transaction as part of efforts to ramp its outreach in the enterprise AI tools market. The acquisition is expected to offer SpaceX's xAI a stronger hold in AI coding.

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'Cursor ⁠does not have the scale of OpenAI or Anthropic, but it has built some very impressive coding models relative to cost. That makes this a positive move ​for SpaceX,' said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, according to a media outlet.

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