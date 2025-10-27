Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the town of Seville on Sunday to express their frustration due to unreleased breast cancer screening results.

According to the southern region's conservative run-government, approximately 2,300 women who had mammograms in public hospitals during recent years were not informed of their results, thus missing the chance to get the right diagnosis and detect potential cancer cases.

It also reduced the chances of getting early intervention treatments for cancer patients in the region.

What is Breast Cancer Screening

Screening for breast cancer can help determine a person's cancer risks, thus it can also help in saving lives.

This procedure uses a breast X-ray machine called a mammogram to capture the images of the breast's internal parts. The specialists would then look at the mammogram results to check if there are any abnormal growths or changes in a person's body.

For those with normal results, they will not need any additional tests to prove the absence of cancer.

For those who have an unusual appearance in their breasts, the doctors may require another test to have a final diagnosis.

Failed Results Delivery

All of the tests by women who had their breast cancer screening were inconclusive. It took away the patient's right to follow-up checkups

Regions are responsible for taking care of the public's healthcare because of Spain's decentralised political system.

However, the scandal reached national scale when far-left Health Minister Monica Garcia ordered all regions to hand over cancer screening data to improve the government's surveillance, according to the report from AFP.

The report also mentioned that Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was also furious with Conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo due to the scandal.

Sanchez accused the Conservatives 'defended the interests of private healthcare.'

Women's Fury

Amama, an organisation composed of women who have had breast cancer from Seville, revealed on Wednesday last week that they are planning to sue the government.

Speaking with Antena 3 television, Amama president Angegla Claverol said that women 'continue to live with cancer without knowing.'

The failure to provide the results prompted women in several Andalusian cities to launch public protests. Based on the report of local media, these events drew thousands of people who joined the crowd.

In Seville, the capital of the region, women dressed in pink while protesting on the streets were seen holding signs with strong messages like 'your handling kills us'.

Another protester, who had been through a double mastectomy operation, kissed another breast cancer patient according to reporters from AFP.

The Government Responds

The protests led the Andalusia region's leader, Juanma Moreno, to feel the pressure and revealed that his health minister had resigned on Wednesday night.

Carolina España, the spokesperson of the region's government, previously announced that 119 more professionals would boost the capacity of the breast cancer units. They vowed to improve the facilities and services in the region.

She also mentioned that the authorities were working to get a complete analysis to find out what caused the failure in the release of the breast cancer screening.