Abdul El-Sayed's message to Donald Trump after winning Michigan's Senate race was an answer to weeks of attacks on his name and Muslim identity. The president had publicly altered the way he referred to El-Sayed and accused him of extremism; the Democrat responded that Trump could simply call him Senator.

The comeback prompted X user @PakingPengwin to write: 'Damn. I thought muslims weren't allow to cook pigs?' The reaction, posted above Buzzing Pop's account of El-Sayed's victory-night remarks, used 'cook' as slang for verbally getting the better of an opponent.

What Trump Said About El-Sayed

During the campaign, Trump said: 'His name is Abdul, but I call him Mohammed Abdul el Sayed', according to The Washington Examiner's report. He also alleged that the Michigan Democrat belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood.

At a 25 October rally in Port Huron supporting Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers, Trump escalated the accusation. A transcript of the rally records him saying he was there to prevent a 'jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member' from becoming a senator.

Those claims should not be mistaken for established facts. PolitiFact found that El-Sayed had never belonged to the Muslim Brotherhood, had disavowed the group and had not advocated violence to promote Islam.

The fact-check also reported that Trump suggested El-Sayed would need to pass through a metal detector to enter the Senate. That wider rhetoric explains why the eventual response concerned recognition and belonging, rather than merely a pronunciation error.

How El-Sayed Answered Before the Election

El-Sayed was already using the 'Senator' response before voters went to the polls. CNN's 26 October coverage showed him dismissing Trump's handling of his name and predicting that the president would soon have a different way to address him.

Footage from his final campaign appearances repeated the idea. The Guardian published a pre-election video showing him telling supporters Trump could call him senator after the vote.

These were campaign predictions, not victory-speech excerpts. Separating the recordings matters because similar versions of the comeback circulated both before and after the result.

The Victory-Night Message to Trump

After the 3 November election, El-Sayed returned to the refrain while addressing supporters in Detroit early on 4 November. He referred to Trump's difficulty with his name and the prospect of Vice President JD Vance administering his oath in January.

'You can go on and call me Senator,' he said, according to The Independent's victory-speech coverage. What had previously been a confident campaign line now carried the weight of an election victory.

“Donald, look, I know you struggled with my name. So after JD [Vance] swears me in January, you can just go on and call me Senator.”



— Abdul El-Sayed to Donald Trump after winning the midterm election pic.twitter.com/lpLhBGyMmp — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 4, 2026

The message offered a concise reversal of Trump's campaign rhetoric. Instead of allowing opponents' descriptions to define the moment, El-Sayed pointed to the office Michigan voters had elected him to hold.

Why the Michigan Result Mattered

Reuters reported that El-Sayed defeated Rogers, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. He won the open seat previously held by retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters, keeping it in Democratic hands.

Republicans entered the midterms with a 53–47 Senate majority, making Democratic defences important alongside opportunities to flip seats. Rogers, a former congressman and FBI agent backed by Trump, had sought to give Republicans an opening in the competitive state.

El-Sayed also faced a late break within his own party. IBTimes UK reported that Democratic Representative Haley Stevens endorsed Rogers shortly before the election, prompting Trump to invite her into the Republican Party.

Earlier, IBTimes UK covered Barack Obama's defence of El-Sayed against attacks involving his Muslim faith. The result therefore followed a campaign in which identity, party divisions and household economic concerns all featured.

What the Screenshot's Joke Was Reacting To

The @PakingPengwin post mocked Trump by framing El-Sayed's answer as a verbal roasting. Its reference to pork drew on El-Sayed's Muslim identity, while 'pigs' formed part of the commenter's wordplay about the comeback.

Damn. I thought muslims weren't allow to cook pigs? https://t.co/uVGsn5rJgL — Cig After Sio (@PakingPengwin) November 4, 2026

The wording belonged to the X user, not El-Sayed. The supplied screenshot establishes one mocking reaction, rather than demonstrating that all viewers shared it or that the remark represented a wider consensus.

What Happens When He Takes Office?

El-Sayed remains senator-elect ahead of the new congressional term. His reference to Vance concerned the vice president's role as president of the Senate, not a personal endorsement.

The historic description also has a specific scope: he is the first Muslim elected to the Senate, not the first Muslim elected to Congress. The House of Representatives and Senate are separate chambers, and the milestone concerns the latter.

The Senate explains that the vice president, as president of the Senate, normally presides over the chamber. The president pro tempore may administer oaths in the vice president's absence.

Beyond the exchange, El-Sayed brings a public-health background, including leadership roles in Detroit and Wayne County. His campaign focused on affordability, healthcare and reducing corporate influence, with Medicare for All among his proposals.

According to his University of Chicago profile, he earned a medical degree at Columbia University and a public-health doctorate at Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar. Those qualifications and his government experience provide the professional background to a candidacy that also drew attention for his responses to Trump.