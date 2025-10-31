The Forger family is back, and their chaotic blend of high-stakes espionage, deadly assassination, and surprisingly heartwarming family moments has captivated the world yet again. Spy x Family season 3 is well underway, but in the fast-paced world of anime simulcasts, keeping track of the mission-critical details can be a challenge. With the next instalment of Loid's, Yor's, and Anya's adventure just around the corner, the last thing you want is to miss the drop.

While the full mission parameters, such as the total episode count, remain classified, we've managed to secure the vital intelligence on the Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 5 release date. Here is everything you need to know about the Forgers' next move, including the exact streaming time on Crunchyroll, the full release schedule, and an update on the English dub.

Your Next Mission: The Spy x Family Season 3, Episode 5 Release Time

The next chapter of the Forgers' saga, Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 5, is set to release on Saturday, 1 November 2025. The episode will drop directly onto Crunchyroll at 8:00 AM Pacific/11:00 AM Eastern. For fans in the UK, that means an afternoon viewing at 3:00 PM GMT.

If you are navigating the Crunchyroll interface, be aware that the streamer also lists this as 'episode 42.' of the entire series. To clear up any global confusion, you can check the time zone converter to see when the episode lands in your specific region.

What about the English dub? Fans who prefer the dubbed version will need to maintain their cover a little longer. The English dub appears to be lagging two weeks behind the Japanese-language releases, so you can expect to see episode 5's English version in mid-to-late November.

Top-Secret Intel: What to Expect in Spy x Family Season 3, Episode 5

For those who need a briefing on the mission so far, Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 4, was a two-part story. The first half provided a fascinating look at Loid's handler, Sylvia Sherwood, as she skillfully managed a potential international scandal. The second half returned to Eden Academy, where Anya had a rare and 'elegant' one-on-one chat with Professor Henderson, who tried to motivate her on the path to becoming an Imperial Scholar.

Now, get ready for a major shift in focus. Previews and manga intel suggest that Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 5 will kick off one of the series' most anticipated storylines: the 'Great Cruise Adventure' arc. This plotline puts Yor Forger in the spotlight, as her assassin work and family life are set to collide in a spectacular way.

Viewers can expect to see the Forger family win tickets for a luxury cruise, but it's no vacation for Yor. She will also be receiving a secret mission from 'Shopkeeper' to protect a high-value target on the very same ship, which is reportedly crawling with other deadly assassins. This new arc promises a thrilling, action-packed storyline that fans have been waiting to see animated.

The Full Spy x Family Season 3 Mission Itinerary

Spy x Family Season 3 will continue to release new episodes every Saturday, following its premiere on 4 October. This mirrors the My Hero Academia season 8 release schedule, meaning anime fans have a powerhouse double-helping of fresh episodes to look forward to every weekend right until December.

For now, we can take it one week at a time. Here is the confirmed release schedule so far:

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 1: 4 October 2025 – Out now!

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 2: 11 October 2025 – Out now!

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 3: 18 October 2025 – Out now!

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 4: 25 October 2025 – Out now!

Spy x Family Season 3 Episode 5: 1 November 2025

Classified Intel: Where to Watch and Spy x Family Season 3's Episode Count

For anyone wondering where to report for duty, Spy x Family season 3 is available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide (outside of Japan). This continues its run as one of the platform's flagship titles. For those who want the complete Forger experience, the feature film, Spy x Family Code: White, is also available to stream on Crunchyroll.

As for the total length of this new season, that intelligence remains classified. As is expected at this early juncture, the Spy x Family season 3 episode count is not yet official. However, we can make an educated guess based on past operations.

We expect the season to be in line with the second season's 12 episodes, or perhaps the 13 episodes seen in the first season's second cour. This single-cour structure allows for a tight, focused story arc. Four episodes have aired to date, so we are nearing the halfway point if speculation holds true. We will update this briefing as soon as more information is declassified.

The Forgers' mission continues, and now you have the complete briefing for their next move. With Spy x Family season 3, episode 5, arriving this weekend, you won't miss a moment of the action, whether you're watching the simulcast or waiting for the English dub.

For even more espionage, you can catch up on the Spy x Family Code: White film. Be sure to report to Crunchyroll this Saturday, 1 November, to watch the new episode the moment it drops.