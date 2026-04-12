Justin Bieber's reported $10 million payday for headlining Coachella 2026 has ignited a wave of public reaction, as fans and critics fiercely debate whether the pop star delivered a performance worthy of what is being described as a record-breaking fee.

Justin Bieber's Controversial Coachella 2026 Performance

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The singer returned to the stage as one of the festival's headliners, marking his first major live performance in several years. But instead of a polished, high-energy spectacle, many viewers were met with a stripped-back set featuring Bieber seated on a stool, scrolling through YouTube clips, using a laptop on stage and performing a shorter set largely centred on newer material. The unconventional show immediately became one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend.

Much of the public reaction focused not only on the performance itself but on the staggering figure attached to it. Reports claim Bieber earned more than $10 million for the two Coachella weekends, making him one of the highest-paid headliners in the festival's history. That number quickly fuelled outrage online, where some fans argued the production did not match the pay cheque.

I'm crying this might actually be the worst performance i’ve ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from youtube… zero effort, just pure laziness. #coachellapic.twitter.com/WSxKrbMCM1 https://t.co/MuQQrEIyYm — Folk ⸆⸉ Swift Charts (@SwiftyRuza) April 12, 2026

Social media platforms were flooded with criticism in the hours after the show. Some users described the set as 'lazy' and 'low effort', while others questioned why such a large sum would be paid for a minimalist performance. Several commenters compared Bieber's appearance unfavourably to that of other headliners known for elaborate choreography, live bands, costume changes or large-scale staging.

One of the biggest points of frustration for viewers was Bieber's use of YouTube videos during the show. Clips of the singer appearing to sing along with older videos of himself spread rapidly online, with many fans saying they expected a more traditional live concert experience. Others joked that audience members had paid festival prices only to watch someone use a laptop on stage.

Fans Defend Justin Bieber's 'Lazy' Coachella Performance

Still, not everyone was critical. Supporters defended the performance as an intentional artistic statement rather than a lack of preparation. Some praised the set's intimate, nostalgic tone and said Bieber was leaning into vulnerability rather than trying to recreate a stadium-style spectacle. Others noted that after years away from full-scale touring and public struggles with health issues, simply returning to the stage was a meaningful milestone.

Several fans also argued that the backlash reflected unrealistic expectations. They pointed out that Bieber has evolved as an artist and may no longer be interested in delivering the kind of teen-pop performances that first made him famous. Instead, they viewed the set as a more mature presentation focused on mood, musicianship and reflection.

Justin Bieber gets emotional performing “With You” at Coachella while a childhood video of himself plays on the big screen. #BIEBERCHELLA #Coachella pic.twitter.com/yLDC0t3V58 — zak (@zakfromdahood) April 12, 2026

The controversy highlights a larger question facing modern live music: what should audiences expect when ticket prices and artist fees reach record levels? For many fans, a multimillion-dollar payday creates expectations of spectacle and precision. When those expectations are not met, backlash can be swift and intense.

Whether seen as a disappointing underperformance or a bold creative reinvention, Bieber's Coachella appearance has clearly struck a nerve. And as debate over his $10 million pay cheque continues, one thing is certain: few festival performances this year have generated as much conversation.