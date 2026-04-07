A reported 'revenge move' by Meghan Markle has triggered a fresh wave of polarised reaction, with critics and supporters clashing over her latest business-focused decision and what it suggests about her evolving public image and strategy.

Meghan Markle 'Revenge Move' Leaves Public Unimpressed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently raised eyebrows after it was confirmed that they will be heading to Australia this month. A royal expert declared that the couple's decision may have been influenced by their need to have 'a huge success' to their name.

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'Their [Harry and Meghan's] Australia trip is one of, if not the, most anticipated royal events of the year,' he told The Mirror. 'They want to prove their critics wrong, so they will be hoping it is a huge success. If it is, it will be Meghan's revenge.'

According to a report by the Daily Express, the couple's decision to travel to Australia later in April might be more than just a plan to focus on the Duchess of Sussex's projects, like the lifestyle brand, As Ever. The move, which is framed by commentators as a calculated step to reassert control over her brand and narrative, has drawn significant attention online and in royal‑watching circles. Some observers are interpreting the action as a form of retaliation following years of criticism, media scrutiny and strained ties with the British royal family.

Public reaction, however, has been sharply divided. On social media, some users praised Markle's independence, describing the move as a confident attempt to reclaim her voice after stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Supporters argue that she has long faced disproportionate criticism and should be free to pursue her own ventures without being tied to royal expectations. The polarised response echoes earlier moments in her public life, such as the aftermath of her and Prince Harry's high‑profile interview with Oprah Winfrey, which itself sparked widespread global debate.

Others, however, have been more critical. Detractors argue that labelling the move as "revenge" reinforces perceptions that Markle is engaged in an ongoing dispute with the monarchy and the press. Some commentators claim that public patience with the couple may be wearing thin, suggesting that repeated controversies have led to increased willingness among critics to express dissatisfaction openly.

Is Meghan Markle Struggling to Stay Relevant?

The reaction also reflects a broader trend in how Markle is perceived. Since her departure from royal duties, often referred to as 'Megxit', public opinion has remained deeply split. Polling and media analysis over the years have consistently shown a polarised audience, with strong support in some regions and scepticism in others.

Recent developments surrounding her business ventures have only added fuel to the conversation. Reports indicate that strategic decisions tied to her brand have raised questions about long-term direction and performance, particularly in the United States, prompting speculation about whether new moves are aimed at revitalising her public and commercial standing.

Despite the criticism, Markle's supporters maintain that the backlash itself highlights the intense scrutiny she continues to face. Some point to past incidents, including legal battles with the press and public controversies, as evidence of a sustained pattern of negative coverage.

As debate continues, the Duchess's latest move underscores her ongoing effort to redefine her role outside the monarchy. Whether viewed as a strategic reinvention or a divisive statement, the public reaction makes one thing clear: Meghan Markle remains one of the most talked‑about, and most polarising, figures in the modern royal landscape.