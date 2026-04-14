Meghan Markle is gaining renewed attention ahead of her planned trip to Australia, where she is set to headline a high-priced wellness retreat in Sydney. The Duchess of Sussex's appearance is part of a four-day visit with Prince Harry which is filled with both commercial and charitable engagements.

The event, set to take place from 17-19 April at a beachfront hotel in Sydney, will have the Duchess of Sussex lead a high-end women's wellness retreat. Packages include accommodation, wellness activities, and a featured appearance by Markle, with organisers expecting hundreds of attendees.

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High Ticket Prices, Leaving Children Draw Criticism

Concerns have largely centred on the cost of attending the retreat, with premium tickets running into the thousands of dollars. Critics argue that the pricing clashes with Markle's public image as an advocate for accessibility and empowerment, particularly during a period marked by global economic pressures, according to a report by Parade.

Critics have focused on the cost of attending the retreat, with some questioning the high ticket prices and the nature of the event. Reports have highlighted that the pricing has drawn scrutiny, particularly as details of the luxury packages and access have become public, according to Page Six.

There has also been criticism online over Meghan Markle's travel for the trip while her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, 6 and 4 years old respectively, remain in California instead of being by their side during the trip. Some commentators have questioned the optics of her international schedule alongside family responsibilities, though there is no indication of any change to their care arrangements during the tour.

Debate Over 'Faux Royal' Tour and Branding

The backlash has also been amplified by the wider context of the couple's Australian visit. Critics have described the trip as resembling a 'faux-royal' tour, noting that it blends elements of public engagement with brand promotion, per The Guardian.

Events linked to the visit will include speaking appearances and promotional activities tied to Markle's lifestyle brand. During the visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to visit Melbourne and Sydney, with Harry also making a solo stop in Canberra, the nation's capital.

The visit is a private tour rather than an official royal engagement and includes paid speaking events. Harry will speak at InterEdge's 'psychosocial safety' summit, tickets to which range from $498 (£366) for a virtual access to $2,378.65 (roughly £1,751) for the highest tier.

Meghan, on the other hand, is set to host a luxury wellness retreat in Sydney called 'Her Best Life,' which includes a Q&A participation, and a price tag of $2,699 (roughly £2,000) to $3,199 (about £2,355) for VIP.

“Meghan Markle is sort of cosplaying a female founder - when all she found was a rich, famous husband…”

@itslinklauren on on the latest flop from Meghan Markle as her failing Australian retreat faces more backlash.



Subscribe: https://t.co/k6e4N7M84c pic.twitter.com/AL7BQb9f51 — Spot On with Link Lauren (@spotonwithlink) April 9, 2026

Giselle Bastin, an Australian academic and Associate Professor of English at Flinders University, said of the couple, 'Back in 2018 they were newly married, newly pregnant and we were very, very excited. They had a glamour attached to them ... they felt like a new beginning, like the future of the Windsors. [But] there's been so much fracture and unhappiness around the couple and their relationship with the royals,' as shared by The Guardian.

'Having to flog $3,000 tickets to a wellness retreat looks quite pointless in the current world climate. It's tin-eared,' Bastin added.

The upcoming trip will include a series of engagements focused on sports, mental health, veterans, and community services, with visits to organisations such as the Royal Children's Hospital, the Australian War Memorial, and an Invictus Australia event.

The privately-funded visit has been described as a 'box-ticking tour' and comes against the backdrop of the couple's ongoing partnership with Netflix- a five-year $100 million (approximately £73.6 million) deal renewed last year.