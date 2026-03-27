The Australian sun might be shining, but Meghan Markle is facing a stormy reception ahead of her planned visit to the continent. Social media users and critics are scrutinising the Duchess of Sussex over claims that her upcoming women's retreat is already fully booked.

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While the Sussex team paints a picture of overwhelming demand, critics suggest the 'sold-out' status is a carefully constructed marketing illusion designed to bolster her brand image in the region. One commentator claimed Markle is using a 'scarcity marketing' strategy.

TikTok Users Question the 'Sold-Out' Narrative

TikTok user @ukqt, aka Cactus Crumpet, challenged the claim that Markle's luxury girls' getaway in the Land Down Under had already reached capacity almost instantly, like a 'stadium tour.' The creator pointed to a pattern where users joining the 'exclusive waitlist' were reportedly granted access to tickets within minutes of signing up.

'One humble insider who signs up gets told "So, sorry you're on the wait list just like everyone else." And then blink, and you'll miss it five minutes later, "Congratulations, you're in,"' the Internet personality said.

She noted that the rapid change suggested that the retreat was less 'sold out' and more 'sold-ish.'

The TikToker went further, likening the strategy to a shop claiming limited stock while the shelves remain visibly full for those who enter. Others in the comments echoed the sentiment, with one drawing a comparison to how Markle marketed her jam products. Another joked that the event tickets went to the Sussex squad. 'It's scarcity marketing, MM does this constantly,' one commenter remarked. '"Low stock buy now or miss out" it's BS.'

High Ticket Prices Draw Criticism

The retreat itself is a high-end luxury event with a price tag that has raised eyebrows among local Australians. For the full experience, attendees are expected to pay approximately £1,800 ($2,288). Early Bird tickets were briefly offered at a lower rate of £1,520 ($1,930), Page Six reported.

Critics have labelled the costs 'sky-high,' arguing that the pricing excludes the very women the Duchess claims to champion. This luxury positioning has further fuelled the view that the event is more about profit and branding than genuine connection or community. The high cost of entry stands in stark contrast to the relatability Markle often attempts to project in her public appearances.

Meghan Markle’s “Girls Weekend” in Australia offers VIP tickets for nearly $2,300. Space is limited. Highlights include an interview with Markle. https://t.co/EgxmdYAiE2 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 12, 2026

Petition Calls for Private Funding of Australia Visit

Beyond the pricing of the retreat, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing significant political resistance regarding their upcoming visit. More than 35,000 people have signed a petition demanding that no taxpayer money be spent on the couple's trip. The number continues to grow as the visit draws closer.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working royals, Beyond Australia, which started the campaign, argues they should be responsible for their own security and logistics. Many supporters of the petition agreed that, as a commercial and private trip, public funding was not appropriate.

The Sussexes' representative responded with a statement calling the campaign a 'moot point', saying the trip 'is being funded privately' and characterising the petition as 'spreading misinformation.'