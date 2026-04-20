Meghan Markle is facing criticism in Australia after guests at a women's wellness retreat in Sydney accused her of delivering a 'ridiculous' two‑hour appearance for tickets costing around $3,000, with the Duchess of Sussex reportedly earning $150,000 for the brief visit.

According to reports, Meghan, 44, arrived at the coastal hotel at about 5pm alongside Harry, 41, on 18 April. She took part in an onstage question‑and‑answer session with the audience, then departed shortly afterwards. Her total time at the retreat was reportedly around two hours.

Guests had paid roughly $3,000 a head to be there. That simple equation – a four‑figure ticket price and a two‑hour royal‑adjacent cameo – became the spark for a wave of anger online.

Meghan Markle's Retreat Appearance Under Fire

The reports followed women attending the retreat who had paid up to $3,000 for the weekend package, who began sharing their disappointment online.

'Why did Meghan Markle not even share a meal with women who had paid $3000 to spend "retreat" time with her? How is that kind?' one person wrote.

Another commenter claimed: 'She didn't go down there to spend time with any of those people, just to get a few PR photos and collect her share of the takings.'

The expectation gap was summed up by a user who questioned the event's basic structure. 'Two hours? I thought it was a weekend retreat? WOW!' they posted, adding: 'How ridiculous, they advertised like she was spending the whole weekend with them.'

What Meghan Markle's Team Says About The Two‑Hour Slot

Under growing criticism, Meghan Markle's representatives issued a statement insisting that the Duchess did exactly what was planned.

'Meghan was always confirmed only to attend the retreat for her Q&A portion of the weekend,' the spokesperson said. 'She had a lovely time sitting down and talking to [retreat host Gemma O'Neill] in front of such an engaging audience.'

Her camp's position is straightforward: she was booked for a single conversation segment, she showed up and she did it.

Other details surrounding the event have raised eyebrows, though. Tickets were reportedly capped at 300, with top‑tier buyers offered a photo opportunity with Meghan.

A leaked itinerary, cited by The Guardian, suggested her schedule included VIP photos from 4:30pm and a gala‑style dinner conversation from 5pm, followed by an appearance at a Super Rugby match at Allianz Stadium for a 7:30pm kick‑off.

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The ticket price included two nights' accommodation, yoga, sound healing, meditation, cocktails, a disco and a fireside-style conversation with Meghan. The retreat itself carried on over the weekend after she had gone. That detail shifts it from a straightforward celebrity appearance to something more revealing about what was really being sold.

Meghan Markle Backlash Landed Against A Familiar Digital Storm

The controversy over the Sydney retreat unfolded the same week Meghan spoke publicly in Melbourne about being targeted online.

During an appearance at a youth mental health charity event at Swinburne University of Technology on 16 April, she described herself as one of the 'most trolled people in the entire world'. She told the audience she had been 'bullied and attacked' on social media every day for 10 years after she began dating Harry.

'Now, I'm still here,' she said, addressing students and young people. She went on to argue that the social media industry is 'that billion‑dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks'. In her view, that underlying model 'is not going to change', so individuals 'have to be stronger than that.'

Those remarks sit in tension with the Sydney row. On the one hand, Meghan is urging audiences to recognise how online cruelty feeds a content economy. On the other hand, her critics would argue that a $3,000‑a‑ticket wellness event headlined by a duchess almost invites intense scrutiny when it fails to live up to the story some guests had told themselves.

Meghan and Prince Harry arrived in Australia on 14 April for a short tour that included stops in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. Among the headline fixtures was a girls' weekend event at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, billed as a retreat promising fun, relaxation and inspiration. Many attendees appear to have believed that Meghan would be a substantial presence across the weekend, not a fleeting drop‑in.