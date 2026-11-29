The private chat histories of millions of Character.AI users, including children who confided in chatbots about suicide and self-harm, are set to be auctioned on 1 December, subject to the bankruptcy court's approval.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has led a coalition of 42 attorneys general urging a bankruptcy court to reject the sale.

21 Million Accounts Up for Sale

Character.AI plans to sell its platform and nearly everything it owns, including the chat histories of more than 21 million US accounts, Bonta's office said on Tuesday. More than 2.1 million of those accounts are registered to minors.

Each chat is linked to the user's profile and metadata, including IP addresses and potentially other location data, according to the coalition. The sale also covers risk scores the company assigned to users it flagged.

The attorneys general say some of the chats involve AI characters drawing children and adults into explicit sexual conversations. Users, including minors, also shared intimate thoughts with chatbots posing as 'therapist' and 'physician' characters, discussing self-harm, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.

The coalition argues that bankruptcy does not exempt the company from federal and state privacy laws. The federal Children's Online Privacy Protection Act regulates how personal information from children under 13 is collected, used and disclosed, while state laws, including the California Consumer Privacy Act, set requirements for selling personal data.

Character.AI's own privacy policy stated: 'we do not sell personal information for monetary consideration.'

'Bankruptcy should not be used to sidestep these consumer protections,' Bonta said. 'I ask the court to deny this sale of tremendously private consumer data.'

Mystery Bidder Formed a Day Before Selection

The only disclosed bidder is Smirks and Pangs Acquisition LLC, a Delaware company formed on 13 November, one day before Character.AI chose it as the base bid, the coalition said.

The contract names no parent company or investors and allows foreign investors whose identities would be shared only with Character.AI. Its only required hire is Character.AI's top lawyer, although the company told the court the bidder has no ties to it.

The states warn that the proposed agreement does not require the buyer to honour Character.AI's existing privacy commitments or users' deletion requests. They also argue it could sell the data on without notifying users or the court. The coalition also says bidders received information about the company's safety failures that has not been shared with the court.

The coalition has asked the court to reject Smirks as lead bidder and deny its proposed £263,000 ($350,000) break-up fee. At a minimum, it wants children's chats and other sensitive data stripped out of any deal.

How Character.AI Collapsed

Character Technologies, the company behind the app, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on 12 October, Decrypt reported. It estimated both its assets and liabilities at between £37.6 million and £75.2 million ($50 million and $100 million).

The company faced lawsuits after the 2024 death of 14-year-old user Sewell Setzer III, who had become attached to one of its chatbots, including one brought by his mother, Megan Garcia. In January, Character.AI and Google agreed to settle lawsuits brought by families alleging their chatbots had harmed children.

Disney has separately offered £15 million ($20 million) for a non-exclusive, perpetual licence to some of the company's intellectual property. The states have also challenged that deal.