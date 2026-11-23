Elon Musk's SpaceX and three affiliated companies face lawsuits from Virginia and Oregon over allegations that Grok generated sexualised images that appeared to depict children and offered tools that could be used to create non-consensual intimate imagery.

The complaints cite research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which estimated that Grok generated and posted 3,002,712 photorealistic sexualised images on X between 29 December 2025 and 8 January 2026.

The CCDH estimated that 23,338 of the images appeared to depict children, equivalent to approximately one image every 41 seconds. The figure was extrapolated from a sample of posts and does not represent a verified count of images depicting actual children or confirmed child sexual abuse material.

The 23,338 figure is an extrapolated estimate, not a verified count. The study could not establish whether the people depicted had consented or whether the original photographs had already been sexualised.

The lawsuits, filed on 23 November, name four defendants: SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp., SpaceX Super Intelligence LLC, X Corp. and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). The two SpaceX Super Intelligence entities are identified in the complaints as subsidiaries associated with xAI, the developer of Grok.

States Challenge Grok's Image-Generation Safeguards

Virginia and Oregon allege the companies failed to put adequate safeguards around Grok's image-generation features, allowing users to create sexualised depictions of real people without their consent. The states also allege that Grok generated sexualised images that appeared to depict children.

Oregon's complaint describes Grok Imagine's 'Spicy' mode. It says users could generate images with text prompts on Grok's website or standalone app, then turn them into sexualised video clips using a preset in a dropdown menu. The state alleges the feature lacked sufficient protections against non-consensual intimate imagery and child sexual abuse material.

Virginia Investigators Say Grok Explained How to Evade Filters

Virginia's complaint says investigators used a test account and found that Grok sometimes blocked an image-editing request but carried out substantially similar instructions after the wording changed.

When investigators asked why a request had been blocked, Grok identified words that had triggered its filters, suggested ways to avoid moderation and drafted a replacement prompt. It then executed that prompt at investigators' request, according to the filing. The complaint also says Grok did not ask whether an uploaded photograph showed a real person or whether that person had consented to its use or alteration.

CCDH Estimates Thousands of Images Appeared to Depict Children

The researchers selected 20,000 image-containing posts at random from 4,621,335 image-containing posts on Grok's X account during the study period. Their analysis identified 101 photorealistic sexualised images that appeared to depict children, forming the basis of the wider estimate.

Of those 101 images, 29 remained publicly accessible in posts on X on 15 January 2026. Some could still be accessed through separate URLs even after their original posts had been removed. The study did not establish whether the images were non-consensual or illegal, and its estimate should not be treated as a confirmed count of child sexual abuse material.

X Says Users Deliberately Circumvented Safeguards

X's safety team said it had taken action to block prompts that could generate the imagery and was working with law enforcement to pursue people who used the platform to create it.

'The people who tried to use Grok Imagine to generate this material did so by deliberately violating our Terms of Service and working aggressively to circumvent our safeguards,' the safety team said. Reuters reported that the statement did not directly address the lawsuits and that SpaceX had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

States Seek Injunctions and Financial Penalties

Virginia filed its case in the Circuit Court for the City of Richmond under the Virginia Consumer Protection Act. Oregon filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court under the state's Unlawful Trade Practices Act. Both seek court orders barring the alleged unlawful practices, while Oregon specifically requests a permanent injunction.

Virginia seeks consumer restitution, disgorgement of alleged gains and civil penalties of up to $2,500 for each willful violation. Oregon seeks disgorgement, civil penalties in amounts to be requested at trial, attorneys' fees and costs. The courts have yet to rule on the allegations.