Jamie Campbell Bower's early missteps, rapid rise, and unlikely links to the Harry Potter world have shaped a career that spans music, film, and one of television's most recognisable villains in Stranger Things.

His path from a teenage audition gone wrong to becoming Vecna in the Netflix hit reflects a long history of work across major fantasy franchises. The story also includes a brief engagement to the actress who played Ginny Weasley, a connection that continues to interest fans of both series.

Early Life and Musical Beginnings

James Metcalfe Campbell Bower was born in London on 22 November 1988. His mother Anne Elizabeth Roseberry, born 28 June 1954, worked as a music manager, while his father David Bower was employed by the Gibson Guitar Corporation. He grew up surrounded by music, supported by his mother's family background, which included musicians and scholars connected to Sir John Campbell of Airds, a former Lieutenant Governor of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

He began playing the violin as a child and learned through the Suzuki method. His early interest in performance led him to join the National Youth Music Theatre and the National Youth Theatre. He later attended Bedales School, an independent institution in Hampshire known for its focus on the arts.

Early Career in Film and Television

Bower's professional work started when his friend Laura Michelle Kelly recommended him to her agent, leading to his first major opportunity. His feature film debut came in 2007 when he co-starred as Anthony Hope in Tim Burton's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In 2009, he appeared in the remake of The Prisoner. That same year, he joined The Twilight Saga as the vampire Caius of the Volturi, appearing in New Moon and both parts of Breaking Dawn. Then, in 2010, he played the young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, returning to the role in 2018 for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

A Notable Connection to Ginny Weasley

Bower met actress Bonnie Wright, who portrayed Ginny Weasley, while working on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. The pair began dating and confirmed their engagement in April 2011. On 30 June 2012, they ended the engagement amicably.

After the breakup, Bower was in an on-off relationship with actress Lily Collins from 2012 to 2018. He is currently in a relationship with influencer Elena Taber.

His Infamous Harry Potter Audition

Before joining the Harry Potter universe as young Grindelwald, Bower had auditioned many years earlier for a different part. As a teenager, he was asked to prepare a joke for a meeting with director Chris Columbus during the casting process for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. He later recalled telling a dirty joke about a fairy and a Christmas tree, which involved an explicit punchline and was met with complete silence.

Bower said he immediately knew he had ruined the moment. He had been auditioning for the lead role of Harry Potter, which later went to Daniel Radcliffe. Although he did not secure the role, he eventually entered the franchise in a different capacity many years later.

Work Beyond Acting and Rise as Vecna

From 2015 to 2020, Bower served as the frontman of the London band Counterfeit. After the group disbanded, he began releasing music as a solo artist in 2020. His recent acting career reached a new level of recognition when he was cast as Henry Creel, also known as Vecna, in the fourth and fifth seasons of Stranger Things starting in 2022.

The role earned him critical acclaim and placed him at the centre of one of Netflix's most significant series. His work as Vecna marked a return to high-profile fantasy roles, building on experience from both The Twilight Saga and the Wizarding World films.