At least three suspects are wanted after a stolen SUV was driven through the shopfront of We Got Gamez in Whitby, Ontario, at approximately 2.55am on 26 November. Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said the business, located at 1910 Dundas Street East, was unoccupied during the break-in.

Police said two suspects exited the SUV after it breached the shopfront and fled in a second vehicle waiting nearby. They had left before officers arrived. Investigators later confirmed that the SUV used in the break-in had been stolen.

Pokémon Cards and Extra Black Friday Stock

Owner Kamal Lalli told Durham Radio News that Pokémon trading cards were the main items taken. He suggested the shop may have been targeted because it was holding additional inventory for its annual Black Friday sale.

'We work so hard all year acquiring inventory and saving things for the holidays and for this to happen is honestly disheartening,' Lalli said.

He also said he had served Durham for more than 20 years without incident until the business began carrying Pokémon cards. However, the suggestion that additional stock made the shop a target remains his assessment; police have not announced a motive.

While police have not disclosed an official value for the stolen merchandise, Lalli estimated the combined loss of product and structural damage at roughly $200,000 as he continues to tally the missing inventory.

Earlier Ajax Break-Ins Led To Project Magenta

The Whitby burglary follows two break-ins at trading card retailers in Ajax on 14 June 2026. Five suspects broke into Mintink Cards, stealing more than $100,000 worth of trading cards and other merchandise, according to Durham Regional Police. A short time later, the suspects broke into We Got Gamez's Ajax location and stole additional merchandise.

Police subsequently said the two incidents resulted in approximately $148,000 worth of stolen merchandise. They also became the starting point for Project Magenta, an investigation into commercial break-ins, vehicle thefts, attempted vehicle thefts, thefts from vehicles and fraud-related offences across Durham Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

On 10 September, police announced that two adult men and two male youths were facing more than 200 charges. Investigators alleged the group was responsible for 36 incidents across Durham Region and Toronto between June and September, including eight commercial break-ins and 15 vehicle theft-related offences. Police cautioned that the allegations had not been proven in court.

However, the latest police release does not establish whether the Whitby burglary is connected to Project Magenta.

The break-in happened on Lalli's 10th wedding anniversary, he told Durham Radio News. Instead of celebrating, he and his partner spent the day clearing up broken glass.

Lalli estimated that the shop could remain closed for 10 to 14 days while staff clean up, account for missing stock and order replacement fixtures. He said the premises also needed to be structurally safe before reopening. The timeframe is his estimate, not a confirmed reopening date.

Police are asking anyone with information, mobile phone footage, dashcam recordings or surveillance video to contact the West Crime Team at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1905.

Anonymous information can be shared with Durham Regional Police Intelligence Services at 905-579-1520, ext. 5802. The line is staffed Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm, with voicemail available outside those hours.