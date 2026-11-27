Donald Trump Jr.'s investment firm faces an expanded congressional investigation, with House Democrats demanding records from four companies linked to federal contracts and regulatory decisions.

Representative Jamie Raskin, the senior Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, sent letters on 24 November to Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket, and GrabAGun. He wants two years of communications with 1789 Capital, plus investment agreements, valuations, and due diligence files. The inquiry examines whether political access or advance knowledge of government decisions influenced investments or benefited companies linked to the firm.

Trump Jr. and 1789 Capital deny wrongdoing.

Hadrian Sits at the Centre of Government-Spending Questions

Hadrian accounts for the nearly $1 billion in government commitments and contracts cited in the investigation. In March 2026, the US Navy announced a $900 million (£684 million) commitment through a novel transaction to support submarine-component manufacturing. Around the same time, the US Army awarded Hadrian a manufacturing contract with a cumulative value of $80 million (£60.8 million). Federal records show $39.2 million (£29.8 million) was initially obligated under the Army award.

Raskin says 1789 Capital acquired a stake in Hadrian in January 2026, two months before the announcements. He wants records showing when investment decisions were made and what information was available to the firm. The figures are not money already received: the Navy commitment and Army contract are separate, and the Army's initial obligation was below its total value.

Regulatory Decisions Put Three Other Investments Under Scrutiny

1789 Capital acquired a reported $5 million (£3.8 million) stake in Juul Labs in March 2025. Four months later, the Food and Drug Administration authorised five Juul products, including menthol pods, reversing an earlier marketing denial order. The FDA authorised three more products in August 2026. Juul said it would cooperate with Congress.

Polymarket is under scrutiny after the Justice Department and Commodity Futures Trading Commission closed investigations into the prediction-market platform in July 2025. Days later, it announced a $112 million (£85.1 million) purchase of a federally licensed exchange and clearinghouse, helping clear its route back into the US market. It disclosed 1789 Capital's investment the following month.

GrabAGun went public in July 2025 through a merger with Colombier Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company affiliated with 1789 Capital principals Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk. Trump Jr. joined its board after the merger. In May 2026, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives proposed a rule to make direct shipment of firearms by online retailers easier. The proposal has not taken effect.

Encrypted Messages Meet a New White House Rule

Raskin asked the companies to preserve communications on Signal, WhatsApp, and Telegram, and identify deleted records. They also seek records of meetings involving Trump Jr., Malik, and Buskirk.

The requests follow Trump's 20 November executive order requiring federal contractors to notify the White House and contracting agencies about congressional requests concerning their government work. Contractors must follow instructions on withholding communications deemed protected by executive privilege. Agencies may consider contract termination, cancellation, suspension, or debarment for non-compliance, consistent with applicable law.

Raskin called the order unlawful, arguing contractors have a right and duty to answer Congress. The administration says it is protecting confidential executive-branch information. The order could complicate Hadrian's response as a federal contractor.

1789 Capital lawyer Bill Burck said Raskin had misrepresented the firm's investments and described the allegations as politically motivated. Trump Jr. and Malik have denied wrongdoing. GrabAGun called the letter a political document and its allegations baseless. The inquiry is not a finding of misconduct.