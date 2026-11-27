Laboratory results expected as early as Friday, 27 November, could provide the first detailed picture of potential environmental impacts after the US Army destroyed its entire lead azide stockpile in Iowa. The controlled detonation took place on Wednesday, 25 November, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has detected no airborne lead through its real-time monitoring systems since the explosion. Laboratory testing is still underway to assess possible contamination of soil, water, and dust. More than 1,000 samples have been collected since the detonation, including at homes, parks, and drinking water supplies.

EPA Collects More Than 2,500 Samples Around Detonation

According to an EPA update published Thursday, 26 November, agency personnel and contractors collected 1,591 samples of air, water, soil, and dust before the explosion and more than 1,000 afterward, bringing the total to over 2,500.

Samples have been sent to EPA laboratories, mobile testing facilities, and private laboratories, with the first results expected as early as Friday. In addition to lead, the agency is testing for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter—substances it anticipated could be released during the controlled explosion. The results will help officials assess whether the detonation affected nearby homes, parks, water supplies, or other areas.

EPA Reports No Airborne Lead Detected

The EPA said its real-time Xact air monitoring systems had recorded no airborne lead detections throughout the region since Wednesday's detonation. However, these initial monitoring findings do not establish whether other forms of environmental contamination occurred. Laboratory analysis of soil, dust, and water samples will provide additional information about conditions around the ammunition plant.

Air monitoring and laboratory sampling serve different purposes in this assessment. Real-time instruments can provide immediate readings for specific airborne substances, while collected samples undergo analysis for contaminants that may settle on surfaces or enter soil and water. The EPA's pending results are therefore needed to build a broader picture.

The agency said it would maintain its presence in the region for as long as necessary to ensure appropriate environmental monitoring. It has not provided a timetable for the publication of all laboratory results.

Why the Army Destroyed the Lead Azide Stockpile

The US Army described the controlled detonation as the safest available option for disposing of the deteriorating explosive material. According to the Army, a routine safety inspection identified severe degradation and crystallisation affecting approximately 68 drums containing more than 9,700 pounds of lead azide.

In its crystallised condition, the material had become extremely sensitive to friction, vibration, heat, and shock, increasing the risk of an accidental explosion during handling, transport or storage.

Lead azide is a primary explosive used to initiate other explosives. The Army said the material's deteriorating condition made an in-place controlled detonation the only viable method of eliminating the hazard.

Environmental Monitoring Continues After Explosion

The EPA's sampling programme will help establish whether the detonation released substances that could affect nearby communities or the surrounding environment. For now, the absence of detected airborne lead offers an initial monitoring update, but laboratory findings remain important in assessing the wider environmental impact. Officials have said monitoring will continue as test results become available.