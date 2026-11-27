New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins died aged 76, her office confirmed on Friday, 27 November 2026. The Democrat was the first woman and first Black woman to lead the chamber, becoming its longest-serving Democratic majority leader.

The announcement came 11 days after Senate Democrats unanimously selected Stewart-Cousins to continue leading their conference following significant election gains. Senate majority spokesman Mike Murphy confirmed her death, paying tribute to her decades of public service and historic achievements.

'It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of New York State Senate Temporary President and Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins,' Murphy said. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed. Information about memorial services and legislative succession is expected in the coming days and weeks.

Andrea Stewart-Cousins Broke Barriers in New York Politics

Stewart-Cousins won election to the New York State Senate in 2006, defeating Republican incumbent Nick Spano in the 35th District. She took office in January 2007 and became the Democratic conference leader in December 2012, making history as its first female leader.

Her political career reached another milestone in January 2019, after Democrats regained control of the Senate in the previous year's elections. Stewart-Cousins became the chamber's first female majority leader, breaking a longstanding barrier in New York's political establishment.

Her leadership extended beyond that achievement. Under her direction, Senate Democrats advanced legislation addressing education funding, reproductive rights, voting access, affordable housing and workplace protections.

Her official Senate biography also credits her with championing stronger tenant protections and measures combating sexual harassment. Before entering the Legislature, Stewart-Cousins worked in the private sector and became Yonkers' director of community affairs in 1992.

She subsequently served in the Westchester County Legislature, holding leadership positions including majority whip and vice-chair. Her journey through local government established a public service career spanning more than three decades.

Earlier this month, Senate Democrats unanimously backed her continued leadership as the party prepared to enter the new legislative session with an expanded majority. The conference also agreed to remove leadership term limits that could have prevented her from remaining in the position.

Formal adoption of those changes had been scheduled for January 2027.

New York Senate Democrats Face Leadership Transition

Her death leaves Senate Democrats preparing for a new legislative session without the leader who guided their return to majority control. The conference recently selected Bronx senator José M. Serrano as deputy majority leader, replacing Mike Gianaris, who departed the Legislature.

However, Serrano's appointment did not establish him as Stewart-Cousins' successor. Her death also removes a longstanding legislative counterpart for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie as Democrats prepare their priorities for the coming session.

Tributes followed Friday's announcement, including from Republicans who had disagreed with Stewart-Cousins on policy. Outgoing Republican congressman Mike Lawler praised her character and commitment to public service.

'Though we had our policy disagreements, I will miss speaking with her at public events and enjoying a good laugh,' Lawler wrote. He added that New York and Westchester were better because of her service and leadership.

Murphy described representing the 35th Senate District as one of Stewart-Cousins' greatest honours. The Senate has not announced her successor, with further information about the leadership transition expected in the coming weeks.