Ukraine launched a drone attack on St Petersburg and the surrounding Leningrad region overnight on Friday, 27 November. Regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko said Russian air defences had shot down 45 drones over the region. His statement did not establish how many were intercepted over the city itself.

Explosions were reported across several districts of Russia's second-largest city and in nearby communities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised his country's long-range operations on Friday, describing them as imposing 'kinetic sanctions' on Moscow.

St Petersburg is Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthplace and the country's former imperial capital. Reports also emerged of damage to a residential building in the city.

Ukraine's wider campaign has increasingly focused on Russian military and energy infrastructure. Reuters reported on 18 November that refineries hit since late October make up about 54 per cent of Russia's refining capacity. Its sources said November crude processing was only 5 to 10 per cent lower.

Explosions Reported Across St Petersburg

Drozdenko said the drone threat began during the early hours of Friday. Explosions were reported in Vsevolozhsk, east of St Petersburg, and Kudrovo, in the eastern suburbs. Residents in Kudrovo reportedly noticed a strong smell of gunpowder.

Explosions were also reported in the Central, Petrogradsky, Vasileostrovsky, Primorsky, Vyborgsky, Kalininsky, Krasnogvardeysky and Nevsky districts. These accounts did not establish how many drones reached the city or where interceptions occurred.

Footage and reports circulated by monitoring channels, including Exilenova+, were linked to damage at a residential building in St Petersburg. City authorities said drone debris damaged an upper floor of the Shuvalovsky residential complex and injured a woman. Flights at Pulkovo Airport were temporarily halted.

Russia's Defence Ministry separately claimed its forces had intercepted 318 Ukrainian drones over 10 regions and occupied Crimea. The figure has not been independently verified.

Tula Damage Reports and Zelensky's 'Kinetic Sanctions'

In the Tula region, Governor Dmitry Milyaev said air defences had shot down four drones. He reported no casualties or infrastructure damage based on preliminary information, but said falling debris had broken windows at three private homes in Yefremov district.

Residents reported explosions near the Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant and the town's thermal power plant. Independent Russian outlet Astra analysed footage and reported explosions at both facilities. Ukraine's General Staff later confirmed a strike on the rubber plant, saying it was involved in producing solid rocket fuel, including for Iskander missiles.

The thermal power plant supplies heat and electricity to the town and its industrial facilities. Local residents reportedly said their heating stopped afterwards. The full extent of the damage has not been independently established.

Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had struck targets over the past week in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol, Bryansk, Perm and Tula regions. He also named Bashkortostan, Tatarstan and the Black Sea. The targets, he said, included oil facilities, explosives-production enterprises, military airfields and aircraft.

'Ukraine responds to every Russian strike absolutely justly,' Zelensky wrote on social media on Friday. He thanked Ukraine's Defence and Security Forces for imposing what he called 'kinetic sanctions on the aggressor'. He added that Russia had been offered options for de-escalation but had chosen war.

Zelensky's statement did not specifically mention St Petersburg or the overnight attack. However, reports of explosions in the city and surrounding Leningrad region emerged as he defended Ukraine's wider long-range campaign.