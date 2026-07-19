Former burglar Jen Gomez is using her criminal past to help people avoid becoming victims.

After spending 10 years in prison for burglary and theft offences in the United States, Gomez has built a large following on TikTok by sharing insights into how criminals identify easy targets. Rather than glorifying her past, the 41-year-old says she wants to educate people using lessons learned from years spent committing crimes.

Drawing on her own experience, Gomez has revealed three simple habits that she believes can make people far less appealing to opportunistic thieves.

1. Unlock Only the Driver's Door

One of Gomez's biggest pieces of advice is to adjust your vehicle's settings so only the driver's door unlocks when using a key fob or keyless entry system.

'You need to set the feature in your car so if you unlock it with your fob, or you walk up and it unlocks automatically, it only unlocks the driver's side door,' she said in a TikTok video.

'To unlock the rest of the car, you should have to press the button a second time.'

According to Gomez, this simple change reduces the chance of someone quickly opening another door and entering the vehicle while the driver is getting inside.

2. Keep Shopping and Valuables Out of Sight

Gomez also warns against leaving shopping bags or valuables where they can be easily seen inside a vehicle.

She recommends placing groceries and purchases in the boot rather than on the back seat, making it less obvious that valuables may be inside.

She also advises paying attention to nearby vehicles. If a car parked next to yours has heavily tinted windows that prevent you from seeing inside, Gomez says it is worth being extra cautious and remaining aware of your surroundings.

'Most of the time, there are cars parked next to you, and it's not always the scary white van with dark tinted windows and a sliding door that's going to get you,' she said.

3. Stay Alert

Perhaps Gomez's most important piece of advice is simply to stay vigilant.

She believes thieves are more likely to target people who are distracted by their phones or paying little attention to what is happening around them, particularly when walking to or from their vehicle.

'For the 30 seconds that it takes you to walk to your car, please put your freaking head on a swivel,' she said.

According to Gomez, appearing alert and aware can make criminals think twice before targeting someone.

From Convicted Burglar to Crime Prevention Advocate

Gomez was convicted in 2011 on multiple counts of burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property before serving a decade in prison.

Since her release, she has used social media to share crime prevention advice based on her own experiences. Her videos have attracted widespread attention, with many viewers praising her for using her past to help others stay safe rather than glorify her former lifestyle.

While no precaution can completely eliminate the risk of theft, Gomez believes simple measures, such as securing your vehicle properly, keeping valuables out of sight and remaining aware of your surroundings, can make you a much less attractive target for opportunistic criminals.