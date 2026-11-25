Six family members killed when a small plane crashed off the Mississippi coast have been identified, including pilot Brent Stokes and his teenage son, Hunter.

The other victims were Stokes' sister, Arlyn Knox, 43, her husband, Michael Knox, 43, and their sons, Charles Holden Knox, 12, and Truett Knox, 10, according to the Associated Press (AP), citing Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr.

The family was returning to Fort Myers, Florida, after a fishing trip in Louisiana when their Cessna 210 crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, between Pascagoula and Horn Island, on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. Divers subsequently recovered all six bodies.

Brent Stokes and Teenage Son Hunter Among Six Victims

The victims belonged to the Stokes and Knox families, who lived in Fort Myers. Their identities were confirmed by relatives in an emotional statement provided to AP and reported by the New York Post on 25 November.

Stokes, 50, was piloting the single-engine aircraft with his 16-year-old son Hunter aboard. His sister Arlyn, her husband Michael and their two children were also on the plane.

According to AP, Stokes was president of Stokes Marine, a marine contracting company based in Fort Myers. His company's website described him as an avid fisherman and lifelong boater.

Arlyn and Michael operated Knox Technologies, an information technology company they founded in 2012, AP reported.

The Sun published photographs of the victims, including Michael and Arlyn with their children and Brent alongside Hunter. Brent's wife, Dominique, and daughter, Addison, were not aboard the aircraft, having travelled separately.

Cessna 210 Lost Contact During Flight to Florida

The aircraft was travelling from New Orleans Lakefront Airport to Fort Myers when an air traffic control tower in Mobile, Alabama, reported losing contact at approximately 3:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

According to the US Coast Guard, air traffic controllers notified its Mobile sector after communication with the aircraft was lost.

The Coast Guard said the aircraft was descending at approximately 10,000 feet per minute before it crashed, according to reports by The Sun and the New York Post.

Coast Guard spokesperson Juan Ros said radar information showed the aircraft descending rapidly before communication was lost.

Flight-tracking information from FlightAware showed that the Cessna was travelling from New Orleans towards Fort Myers. It crashed approximately two nautical miles northeast of Horn Island.

The circumstances behind the aircraft's rapid descent remain unknown.

Divers Recover All Six Bodies From Aircraft Wreckage

The US Coast Guard launched a search operation after the plane disappeared, with several agencies assisting.

According to the New York Post, search crews initially discovered aircraft debris floating in the water, including the cabin, three life jackets and a life raft. However, there was initially no sign of the passengers.

Divers from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources subsequently located all six victims inside the aircraft's fuselage.

Commander Trevor Blount, the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator, described the outcome as heartbreaking.

'Our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,' Blount said.

He praised the cooperation between federal and local agencies, saying their coordinated efforts helped locate those aboard and provide closure to their families.

Family Says Victims 'Died Doing What They Loved'

The Stokes and Knox families released an emotional statement remembering the six relatives and their fishing trip before the accident.

'They died doing what they loved: celebrating the start of a wonderful holiday season with a fishing trip together, before heading home to be with the rest of our family,' the statement read.

'In the middle of our grief, we are holding on to that, and to how much love they gave us and how much love surrounds us now. We will carry them with us always.'

The family also thanked the Coast Guard, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and other emergency personnel involved in the recovery operation.

Meanwhile, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins offered condolences and praised the agency's Marine Patrol officers and diving teams.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the crash, with assistance from the FAA. Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. told AP that autopsies were being performed on Brent Stokes and Michael Knox, who was also a licensed pilot.

Authorities have yet to establish the cause of the crash.