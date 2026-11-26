Two men appeared in court after an alleged burglary at Anmer Hall, the Norfolk home given to Prince William and Princess Kate as a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prosecutors said six pairs of cufflinks and a clock were allegedly stolen from the property.

The defendants appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. The alleged burglary was reported on Monday, 23 November, at a property on the Sandringham Estate.

The Queen gave Anmer Hall to the couple after their wedding in 2011. The 10-bedroom Georgian residence has since served as a country retreat where the Prince and Princess of Wales spend weekends and holidays with their children.

William, Catherine and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were reportedly not at the property when the alleged burglary took place. It has not been established whether they were elsewhere on the estate.

Two Men Face Charges Over Alleged Anmer Hall Burglary

Norfolk Constabulary said Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, appeared before the court on Wednesday.

Both men face charges of burglary with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site. Officers arrested them on Monday after receiving reports of suspicious activity at a property on the Sandringham Estate.

Prosecutors told the court that six pairs of cufflinks and a clock were allegedly taken from the residence. The items have not been publicly valued, and it remains unclear whether they have been recovered.

According to court proceedings reported by The Independent, one pair was described as 'the Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks'. It has not been established whether the cufflinks belonged to Prince Philip or were later inherited by William. Their description in court does not, on its own, confirm who owned them.

During Wednesday's hearing, both defendants confirmed their names and dates of birth with the assistance of an interpreter. Neither was asked to enter a plea.

The men were remanded in custody and are due to return to Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 November 2026. The hearing did not establish whether any of the reported items had been found.

Both defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Anmer Hall's Place in the Royal Family's Norfolk Life

Anmer Hall forms part of the Sandringham Estate, which has longstanding connections to the royal family. The house was given to William and Catherine by Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding, but it is separate from the possessions allegedly taken in the incident.

The couple's primary family residence is now Forest Lodge in Windsor. Anmer Hall remains a country retreat for them and their children.

In the 2021 BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, William credited his grandfather with helping foster the family's affection for Norfolk. His comments were reported by HELLO!.

'We love this area, it feels like home, and that's because of what he's created,' William said.

Security Review Reported After Alleged Burglary

The Times has reported that a review of security arrangements at royal residences is expected following the alleged burglary. Kensington Palace has not publicly confirmed that a review is under way and has previously declined to comment on security matters.

The incident follows a separate burglary at Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle estate on Sunday, 13 October 2024. Thames Valley Police confirmed that a pickup truck and a quad bike were stolen from a farm building on Crown Estate land near Windsor.

According to Sky News, William, Catherine and their children were reportedly asleep at nearby Adelaide Cottage at the time. No connection between the two incidents has been reported.

The circumstances of the alleged Anmer Hall burglary, including how access was gained, have not been set out in the information cited here. The reported security review has also not been confirmed by the Palace. The status and ownership of the allegedly stolen items remain unclear.