A University of Southern California (USC) student has sued the US government after losing his right eye when he was struck by a projectile allegedly fired by a federal officer while photographing a protest in Los Angeles.

Tucker Everett Collins, 19, filed the lawsuit on Monday, 23 November, in the US District Court for the Central District of California against the United States and 10 unnamed defendants, alleging excessive and unjustified force by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officers. Collins was 18 when he attended the 28 March 'No Kings' demonstration outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Student Loses Eye While Documenting Protest

Collins, then a first-year USC student majoring in astronautical engineering with a minor in cinematic arts, had brought a camera to document the demonstration, which formed part of nationwide protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies and perceived federal overreach.

According to the lawsuit, Collins was standing 20 to 30 feet from the fence and did not approach it, throw anything or threaten federal officers. The lawsuit alleges that at about 5 p.m., federal officers began firing less-lethal projectiles, one of which struck Collins directly in his right eye. However, he could not identify the officer who fired the projectile.

The complaint cites manufacturer safety warnings against targeting the face or head, alongside federal guidelines advising officers to avoid striking the head and neck. Volunteer medics treated Collins before a nurse drove him to an emergency department.

He was later transferred to California Hospital Medical Center, where doctors found extensive eye damage, an orbital fracture, and projectile fragments in his eye socket. The following day, doctors removed his right eye and inserted a silicone implant.

Life-Changing Injuries Threaten Engineering Ambitions

The complaint states that Collins now lives with permanently reduced peripheral vision, impaired depth perception, and permanent monocular vision, making everyday activities challenging. According to the complaint, Collins will require lifelong prosthetic and ophthalmological care, while his injuries could jeopardise his ambitions of pursuing a career in engineering. Beyond the physical consequences, his attorneys say Collins has experienced anxiety, nightmares, and panic attacks.

'Tucker never posed a threat to anyone,' civil rights attorney V. James DeSimone said in a press release. DeSimone argued that Collins was exercising his constitutional right to document government activity in public.

Homeland Security Defends Officers' Use of Force

DHS told Newsweek that officers used 'the minimum amount of force necessary to protect themselves, the public, and federal property.'

The department said seven warnings were issued before crowd-control measures were deployed, alleging that some individuals among the roughly 1,000 demonstrators threw rocks, bottles, and concrete blocks at officers. Several people were arrested over alleged assaults and other offences, according to the agency.

Student Seeks Damages After $100 Million Claim

The lawsuit alleges assault and battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violations of California's Bane Civil Rights Act. It also brings claims against the United States under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

Before filing the lawsuit, Collins previously submitted a $100 million administrative claim in April to DHS, US Customs and Border Protection, US Border Patrol, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to the complaint, more than six months passed without a final decision. The lawsuit doesn't specify an amount of compensation sought but requests damages for medical expenses, future care, education costs, and loss of earning capacity.