The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) discovered a cybersecurity breach involving a network used to analyse publicly available information for intelligence insights, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Times said some unclassified information was exposed but did not identify the material or explain how the network was accessed. It also reported that information held by other government agencies may have been affected.

The Associated Press later reported that an unclassified CIA system handling open-source intelligence had been breached. A person familiar with the incident told the AP that no classified information was involved, the issue had been resolved and authorities had not identified who was responsible.

The disclosure came as the Trump administration defended its explanation for separate technology outages, which officials attributed to maintenance, vulnerability fixes and system upgrades. No public evidence has linked those disruptions to the intelligence breach.

US Officials Attribute Outages to Maintenance and Patching

Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told the House Homeland Security Committee on 18 November that recent disruptions were separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. He said the outages were not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack.

Clayton said institutions were taking systems offline to patch vulnerabilities and upgrade older technology. The White House published his remarks alongside comments from National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, who said the outages were unrelated to one another.

The disruptions discussed by officials included a nationwide Federal Aviation Administration ground stop, problems affecting Microsoft services and banks, and temporary degradation of an internal National Security Agency network. The NSA said its mission-critical capabilities remained operational.

An ODNI spokesperson told Reuters there had been 'no disruptions to critical capabilities or classified systems' in response to the breach report. The CIA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

What the Open-Source Intelligence Network Does

The network described by The New York Times was used to analyse publicly available, unclassified material for intelligence insights. Open-source intelligence, or OSINT, involves collecting and analysing information from sources such as websites and commercial databases.

The AP reported that the breached CIA system handled this type of intelligence. Neither account identified the specific information exposed or established whether it had been viewed, copied or removed.

The Times said information at other government agencies may also have been exposed. The available reports do not establish that multiple agencies suffered separate breaches or explain whether the CIA system described by the AP was the same network described by the Times.

Other Federal Cyber Incidents Reported

The FBI is investigating an apparent hack of its National Crime Information Center (NCIC), a database used by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. It contains records on fugitives, missing persons, criminal histories and stolen property, the Associated Press reported. The scope was not immediately clear.

The US Department of Agriculture was also hit by a cyberattack, ABC News reported, citing people familiar with the incident. One affected system was a tool used to make payments to farmers. The department's Farm Production and Conservation mission notified staff of a breach involving Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping, payment and contracting functions.

Richard Fordyce, the department's undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, described the incident as a 'cyberthreat', not a software update, according to DTN. He also said no personally identifiable information or data had been lost, DTN reported.

No public account has established a connection between the CIA breach, the FBI and USDA incidents, or the outages cited by administration officials. The precise information exposed in the CIA incident remains unknown.