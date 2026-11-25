A campaign that spent less than $100,000 (£76,300) has helped Democrats secure their largest House majority in more than three decades, after Victoria Broderick narrowly defeated an eight-term Republican incumbent in Tennessee. Broderick, a 34-year-old Democrat and former technology worker, defeated Scott DesJarlais in the state's Fourth Congressional District by fewer than 400 votes, despite his campaign spending more than five times as much as hers.

Federal Election Commission figures show Broderick's campaign spent approximately $90,062 (£68,700), compared with $508,166 (£387,900) by DesJarlais, through 14 October. Her campaign also had no record of airing a television advert, while the Republican incumbent entered the race with a substantial financial advantage.

The Associated Press called the contest on Tuesday, 24 November, with Broderick leading by fewer than 400 votes. The result came three weeks after Election Day, following a contest decided by a margin of only a few hundred ballots.

Broderick Overcomes Huge Spending Gap

The financial disparity was one of the defining features of the race. DesJarlais raised about $667,181 (£509,029) during the election cycle, compared with $94,217 (£71,875) for Broderick.

Broderick also ran without the backing of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the party's House campaign organisation. She described herself as an underdog and credited ordinary voters, not political insiders or corporate political action committees, with sustaining her campaign.

Her message focused on affordability, inequality and the everyday financial pressures facing households. Drawing on her experience in the service industry, she presented the contest as a struggle between working people and those with greater political and financial influence.

'This wasn't a right or left fight for me,' she said in an interview with The New York Times. 'This was a bottom versus top.'

Trump Had Carried the District by 24 Points

The result was particularly striking because Donald Trump won the district by 24 percentage points in 2024. DesJarlais had also defeated Broderick by a much wider margin when they last contested the seat that year.

However, the comparison comes with an important qualification: Tennessee Republicans redrew the state's congressional boundaries ahead of the 2026 election. The new map altered the Fourth District, making it less heavily Republican, while also eliminating a Democratic-held seat in the Memphis area.

Even with those changes, election forecasters had rated the district solidly Republican. Broderick's victory made her the only Democrat in Tennessee's new congressional delegation.

DesJarlais, who was first elected in 2010, conceded on 16 November, saying the final count had left his campaign a few hundred votes short. He congratulated Broderick and wished her well in the role.

Democrats Expand Historic House Majority

Broderick's victory gave Democrats their 259th seat in the incoming House of Representatives, their strongest result since the early 1990s. The party has secured a net gain of 45 seats, although a small number of contests remain unresolved.

The result also leaves Republicans facing a significant change in the House when the new Congress convenes in January. Democrats are expected to use their expanded numbers to pursue investigations into the Trump administration and challenge its policies.

For Broderick, the immediate task will be representing a district that has traditionally backed Republicans.

'Whether you voted for me or not, I want you to know that I will be your representative,' she said in a statement. 'I look forward to listening and doing the work you've entrusted me to do.'