Sydney Sweeney recently delivered a clear rejection of claims about her political leanings, issuing a direct statement that she is against hate and attempts to divide people. Her comments followed extensive online debate linking her American Eagle advertising campaign to political messages she says she never supported.

The actor has now addressed the matter in full, stating that various labels placed on her are not accurate.

Sweeney Responds to Claims on Her Political Views

Sweeney told People that she was unsettled by claims that her American Eagle work had been tied to certain political positions. She explained that she does not support the views connected to the ad by some online commentators. She added that she took part in the campaign because she liked the product and the brand.

The debate began after the July campaign titled 'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans', which featured the actor in American Eagle denim. Some online users suggested that the play on the words jeans and genes, combined with Sweeney's appearance, signalled themes linked to eugenics. American Eagle supplied its own statement, stressing that the focus was on the product and that the message was about how customers wear their jeans.

Sweeney noted that she had not planned to comment at first, saying her stance had always been to avoid responding to press. She later realised that her silence had added to the debate rather than eased it. She said she hoped the new year would bring more attention to shared connections rather than division.

Statements From Public Figures, Brand Response

Discussion of the campaign grew when senior political figures in the United States commented on the situation. Remarks were made by the White House communications director Steven Cheung, Vice President JD Vance, and President Donald Trump, who reacted after being asked about claims that Sweeney was a registered Republican.

American Eagle repeated its position on Instagram, writing that the campaign was only about the jeans and Sweeney's own story, adding that great jeans suit everyone. Sweeney told People that she leads with kindness and wants people to feel united. She said she is against hate and attempts to divide communities. She restated that she does not support the views that some viewers connected to the campaign.

Sweeney Addresses the Reaction Across Interviews

In an earlier interview with GQ published last month, Sweeney said she had been surprised by the reaction to the jeans advertisement. She said she wore jeans daily and viewed the campaign as a straightforward piece of work featuring a product she liked. She added that many motives assigned to her were not accurate.

She also addressed the matter during the Toronto International Film Festival, where she was promoting her film Christy. She said that she was present to support the film and those who worked on it, not to discuss jeans. Christy, which recounts the life of boxer Christy Martin, opened last month but did not reach the top 10 at the box office.

Sweeney is best known for her roles in major television series, most notably her performance as Cassie Howard in the HBO drama Euphoria. She also gained recognition for playing Olivia Mossbacher in the first series of The White Lotus, which earned her strong critical attention. Beyond television, she has appeared in several films, including Reality and Anyone But You. Her work is often noted for its emotional intensity and detailed character preparation.