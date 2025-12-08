Adam Sandler has weighed in on one of the most emotional moments in the Wicked film adaptation, giving a surprisingly firm take on a central character conflict.

The surprising claim is that Hollywood comedy star Adam Sandler, speaking directly, was addressing pop superstar and actress Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda in the film adaptation.

He claimed that Glinda's retaliatory slap towards Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) in Wicked: For Good was 'deserved,' planting him firmly on 'Team Glinda'. This exchange took place during a recent promotional interview on Friday, 5 December 2025, where the two discussed their respective new films and the emotional challenges of acting.

The comment gains significance in the context of the highly anticipated two-part Wicked film series, taking a humorous yet controversial stance on a key moment of conflict between the central witches.

The star's cinematic commentary has since gone viral, offering a light-hearted yet provocative take on a scene that marks the tumultuous breakdown of Glinda and Elphaba's relationship. While Grande, the recipient of the advice, offered a more nuanced, actor-focused perspective on the confrontation, Sandler's blunt assertion reflects a simplified, fan-like reaction to the complex emotional drama that defines the beloved musical.

The 'Wicked Slap Summit' And Sandler's Rationale

The comments were delivered during a joint interview for Variety's Actors on Actors series, in which Sandler and Grande discussed the craft of acting, particularly the emotional discipline required for their recent dramatic roles. However, the conversation quickly pivoted to the highly anticipated second instalment of the Wicked film series, Wicked: For Good, which premiered on November 21, 2025.

The moment in question is a crucial point in the original stage musical and, presumably, the film, where the deep friendship between Glinda and Elphaba fractures irrevocably.

While Grande explained that the physical confrontation stemmed from deep, reciprocal emotional pain for both characters, Sandler, known for his straightforward humour, dismissed the complexity in favour of defending his co-star.

He claimed Glinda owed the moment of retaliation, stating: 'You slapped her back. So it was still hurting a little bit... She deserved it, I was on your side the whole time. Let her know your pain.' This forthright declaration, shared in a clip of the interview, effectively positioned Sandler as an unabashed member of 'Team Glinda', injecting a dose of simple, comedic outrage into the fandom's long-standing debate over the confrontation's emotional dynamic.

Grande's Nuanced Defence Of Conflict

Ariana Grande offered a professional, character-driven justification for the scene, affirming the emotional weight that Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and her own Glinda bring to the sequence. Grande emphasised that the confrontation is not about one character being definitively right or wrong, but rather a collision of two characters acting out of profound, individual suffering.

She stressed that both witches are 'fully validated in that fight,' highlighting that the emotional pain they inflict upon each other is 'earned' through their complex history and the difficult decisions they have been forced to make.

The Unexpected Dynamic Of Hollywood Heavyweights

The exchange between the two stars provides a fascinating look into the dynamic between prominent Hollywood figures, especially as they promote two very different, high-profile projects. Sandler, whose recent filmography includes critically praised dramatic turns, was promoting his new Netflix drama, Jay Kelly. At the same time, Grande's debut as a leading lady in a major blockbuster has drawn immense media attention.

The pairing, though seemingly mismatched on paper, the veteran comedy legend and the pop music sensation, allowed for a surprisingly grounded discussion about the pressures of filming intense scenes. Sandler's lighthearted yet passionate defence of Glinda adds a unique piece of trivia to the Wicked lore, demonstrating the way a narrative's most potent moments can provoke simple, visceral reactions, even from Tinseltown's biggest names.