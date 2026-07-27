Fresh court filings and police records have thrust Ohio Republican Congressman Max Miller back into the spotlight, revealing a series of disturbing allegations that extend far beyond the abuse claims first reported earlier this year. Newly obtained documents allege years of domestic violence, threats, drug use and intimidation, painting a far more detailed picture of the bitter legal battle between the congressman and his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

The allegations arrive as Miller seeks a third term in Congress while fighting an increasingly contentious custody dispute over the couple's young daughter. Moreno, the daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, claims Miller physically assaulted her on multiple occasions during their marriage, including pointing a firearm at her and throwing boiling water that caused burns. Miller has repeatedly denied abusing Moreno, insisting the accusations are false and politically motivated. Investigations have returned no criminal findings to date, though several remain unresolved.

The latest disclosures matter because they combine court filings, police reports, child welfare records and historical documents that had not previously been public. While no court has ruled on many of Moreno's allegations and Miller continues to deny wrongdoing, the steady release of records has intensified scrutiny of the Ohio Republican just months before voters head to the polls.

Newly Released Court Records Detail Decade of Alleged Abuse

The latest investigation is based on roughly 2,000 pages of court filings, police reports and other official records that detail allegations spanning more than a decade. According to Moreno's court filings, Miller repeatedly subjected her to physical abuse during their marriage, including threatening her with a firearm and throwing boiling water that struck her chest. Moreno also alleges Miller physically assaulted her during custody exchanges.

The couple married in 2022 before divorcing in 2024. Since then, they have been engaged in an increasingly hostile custody battle over their toddler daughter. Earlier reporting by the various media outlets first publicised Moreno's allegations in May 2026, including photographs purportedly showing burns and bruises she said resulted from Miller's actions. Miller rejected those claims and argued they were fabricated as part of the custody dispute.

One of the newly highlighted pieces of evidence is leaked audio, obtained by the publication that first reported the story, in which Miller appears to discuss the hot-water incident. In the recording, he does not deny throwing the boiling water but instead says it 'wasn't done with intent', a recording now cited in the ongoing legal battle.

BREAKING: Newly released court filings and allegations, reveal Republican Max Miller poured hot water on his wife, put a gun to her head, and may have broken his two year old daughter's collarbone. Why is Mike Johnson defending him? pic.twitter.com/eC8xKqKYqt — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) July 27, 2026

Child's Broken Collarbone Sparked Suspicious Injury Probe

The newly released records also reveal details of a February 2026 child welfare investigation after the couple's daughter suffered a broken collarbone while moving between her parents' homes.

According to the investigative notes reviewed by this publication, detectives and child welfare officials considered the injury suspicious because the bruising surrounding the fracture resembled a handprint, rather than injuries normally associated with an accidental fall. According to the same notes, medical professionals concluded the fracture would have required significant force.

The records also state that Moreno told investigators her daughter had said 'Daddy's house is scary'. Despite those concerns, Ohio's Division of Children and Family Services ultimately determined the abuse allegation was unsubstantiated, meaning investigators did not find sufficient evidence to conclude abuse had occurred. Neither parent admitted knowing how the injury happened.

The case nevertheless became another flashpoint in the already volatile custody proceedings, with both sides continuing to dispute responsibility and the circumstances surrounding the child's injury

2011 Toxicology Report and Threatening Texts Emerge in Records

Beyond the domestic abuse allegations, a 2011 toxicology report connected to a crash involving Miller was obtained by the publication, which detected MDMA and Klonopin in his system. The report contradicts previous public assertions that he was not impaired during the incident.

The publication also obtained text messages in which Miller allegedly threatened then-businessman Bernie Moreno, who later became his father-in-law before eventually serving as a US senator. According to the report, the messages form part of a wider pattern of alleged aggressive behaviour described throughout the court records.

While none of those historical records are directly connected to the current custody proceedings, they have added fresh scrutiny to Miller's public image as the legal battle continues.

Miller Denies All Allegations as Re-Election Race Tightens

Read more MAGA Congressman Max Miller Faces New Abuse Scandal After Two Republican Exes Accuse Him of Violence MAGA Congressman Max Miller Faces New Abuse Scandal After Two Republican Exes Accuse Him of Violence

Miller has consistently rejected allegations that he abused Moreno or endangered their daughter. He has filed defamation lawsuits against Moreno and former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who previously alleged abusive behaviour during their relationship. Miller has argued the accusations are false and designed to damage both his personal reputation and political career.

Miller's spokesperson declined to answer specific questions regarding the toxicology report and the alleged threatening messages involving Bernie Moreno. The congressman has instead maintained that evidence released by his legal team undermines Moreno's claims and demonstrates she has made inconsistent statements.

The controversy now extends well beyond the courtroom. Political analysts have downgraded Miller's re-election prospects from 'Solid Republican' to 'Likely Republican', reflecting growing uncertainty surrounding Ohio's 7th Congressional District. Democratic challenger Brian Poindexter has sought to capitalise on the negative headlines, while Republicans continue defending a seat that was previously considered comfortably safe.

Although no court has ruled on many of Moreno's allegations and Miller continues to deny wrongdoing, the steady release of court records, police files and investigative documents ensures the dispute is likely to remain a defining issue throughout the remainder of the congressional campaign.