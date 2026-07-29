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Republican senators threatened Dr Anthony Fauci with criminal prosecution after he invoked the Fifth Amendment 111 times during a tense US Senate Covid hearing on Wednesday, where he repeatedly declined to answer questions about his management of the global pandemic.

The former health official relied heavily on his constitutional right to remain silent throughout the heated Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee proceedings, prompting threats of a congressional contempt vote from frustrated Republican lawmakers.

The news came after the retired infectious disease expert was subpoenaed to testify under oath by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, following allegations that Fauci withdrew from an agreement to appear voluntarily.

Leading up to the testimony, Paul released hundreds of pages from Fauci's personal diary. Senator Rand Paul, who released the documents, alleged they reveal an infatuation with celebrity and instances where his private views clashed with his public directives on virus origins and safety precautions.

Dr Fauci Cites Legal Advice Amid Criminal Prosecution Risks

In his opening remarks, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases accused his political rivals of acting in bad faith. Fauci stated that Paul harbours an obvious obsession with calling for his prosecution. He told the committee the sole reason he was brought before them was to prompt a statement that could vindicate the senator's repeated public pledges to put him behind bars.

Fauci maintained that it pained him to stay silent, but he was strictly following the advice of his legal counsel. That legal counsel soon became the centre of a bitter procedural clash. Paul repeatedly warned attorney David Schertler about speaking out of turn before ordering security to remove him from the room, prompting loud applause from the gallery when the lawyer attempted to interject following a line of questioning.

NEW: Room starts cheering after Senator Rand Paul kicks Dr. Fauci’s lawyer out of the hearing after he refused to leave Fauci’s side.



“You are being disruptive. Would you behave this way in a courtroom? No, 'cause the judge would put you in jail.”



“… That's the way you wanna… pic.twitter.com/EAcxCnlU6C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2026

Bernie Moreno Unleashes Scathing Rebuke Over Pandemic Directives

The strategy of silence did little to cool tempers on the panel. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri resorted to mocking the witness, asking him to state the day of the week and the colour of his tie, while other panel members faced a similar wall of silence when pressing for details on the six-foot social distancing rule. The hearing then escalated further as Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio delivered a highly personal condemnation of the doctor's legacy.

Moreno demanded that Fauci apologise to the people harmed by pandemic mandates, specifically citing military personnel who lost their jobs and an Ohio mother who was arrested for ignoring outdoor masking policies.

'Who the f*** do you think you were? It is a total disgrace what you did to this country,' Moreno shouted across the committee room. The Republican senator refused to ease the pressure, contrasting the doctor's long career with the devastating economic and social impacts of his health directives.

'You may have had a 50-plus-year legacy of public service,' Moreno continued. 'But it ends in total and complete disgrace.'

My simple question for Anthony Fauci this morning: who the fuck do you think you are?



Fauci’s message to the countless Americans he locked in their homes, who were fired from their jobs over vax mandates, the children he forced to wear masks? “I plead the 5th.” Criminal. pic.twitter.com/mm9JWQSf6Z — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 29, 2026

Lawmakers Dispute Pardon in Fauci Criminal Prosecution Push

The core legal dispute now hinges on a preemptive pardon granted to Fauci by former President Joe Biden. Republican critics argue this pardon fundamentally alters his constitutional protections. Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri cited Supreme Court precedent suggesting that a pardoned citizen cannot stand upon his privilege to avoid testifying.

Paul echoed this legal theory, warning Fauci that it is against the law to obstruct a congressional investigation. The Kentucky senator announced the committee will vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt, leaving it ambiguous whether he will pursue a criminal contempt referral to federal prosecutors.

Representative James Comer reinforced the pressure campaign just hours prior to the highly anticipated hearing. Comer stated to conservative media that Americans are still reaping the long-term consequences of the doctor's actions, arguing the presidential pardon does not cover this week's testimony. He insisted that if Fauci continues to withhold the truth, he must be held fully accountable.

The subcommittee is expected to vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt. If the vote passes, the matter would be referred to federal prosecutors, though it remains unclear whether they would pursue charges.