The United Kingdom has committed to its largest sustained defence funding increase since the end of the Cold War, yet a significant portion of that commitment remains unfunded. The government's Defence Investment Plan sets out an average of £3.8 billion ($5 billion) in additional funding each year over four years — around £15 billion ($20 billion) in total — as part of a wider commitment to reach 3.5% of GDP on defence by 2035 under NATO's revised spending framework. Independent analysis has noted that roughly a third of that increase, some £4.7 billion ($6.2 billion), has yet to be allocated and will only be settled at the autumn Budget.

That funding gap frames a problem money alone cannot resolve. The UK Armed Forces do not have — and are not seeking to rebuild — the in-house capacity to deliver every logistics function operational readiness requires. As force structures modernise around autonomous systems, hybrid naval platforms and expeditionary deployments, the logistics tail supporting those assets is becoming more specialised, not less. Fuel Supply, port call coordination, catering, and Life Support Services at forward locations demand continuous, theatre-specific expertise that is rarely cost-effective to maintain permanently within a standing military structure.

Why the Ministry of Defence contracts logistics functions

TheMinistry of Defence(MOD)'s use of contracted logistics support is well established and formally governed. Contractor Support to Operations (CSO) is set out under JSP 567, the MOD's policy framework covering Contractors on Deployed Operations (CONDO), which defines how civilian contractor personnel and capability are integrated into operational logistics chains. Alongside this, arrangements such as the Logistic Commodities and Services Transformation programme have transferred substantial parts of commodity procurement, warehousing and distribution to private-sector partners, on the basis that specialist providers can deliver equivalent or improved service at materially lower cost than an internally resourced alternative.

The reasoning is structural rather than ideological. Maintaining a standing military capability to manage port call logistics across every theatre in which the UK might operate requires infrastructure, contracts, and personnel that stand idle between deployments. A specialist private partner maintains that capability across multiple clients and theatres simultaneously, distributing the fixed cost of expertise and infrastructure across a broader base of demand.

This is the trade-off at the centre of the current funding debate. With £4.7 billion ($6.2 billion) of the investment plan still unallocated, every pound spent maintaining logistics capacity that could be delivered more efficiently by a specialist provider is a pound unavailable for equipment, personnel, or readiness elsewhere.

Where Private Logistics Partners Operate

Contractor Support to Operations arrangements — framed under the JSP 567 / CONDO policy — underpin a range of functions that sustain deployed forces:

Port call coordination and naval husbanding — arranging berthing, clearances, supplier coordination and local authority engagement for naval vessels visiting foreign or unfamiliar ports, a function dependent on established local relationships and regulatory familiarity that a deploying force cannot replicate quickly.

— arranging berthing, clearances, supplier coordination and local authority engagement for naval vessels visiting foreign or unfamiliar ports, a function dependent on established local relationships and regulatory familiarity that a deploying force cannot replicate quickly. Fuel Supply — maintaining continuity of fuel access across operating theatres where military infrastructure is limited or absent.

— maintaining continuity of fuel access across operating theatres where military infrastructure is limited or absent. Life Support Services — food, accommodation, welfare and base support for personnel deployed away from established military infrastructure.

— food, accommodation, welfare and base support for personnel deployed away from established military infrastructure. Aviation and ground logistics support — handling, cargo movement and coordination at airfields and forward locations.

Specialist providers operating in this space, including SCA Group, headed by S.C.A. – Shipping Consultants Associated LTD, deliver warehousing, distribution and supplier coordination structured around military requirements — the same principle that has shaped MOD contracting for over a decade, extended into naval and expeditionary contexts through services such as Military Husbanding Services.

The Readiness Argument, Not Only the Cost Argument

Framing this solely as a cost reduction measure understates the operational case. Modern deployments are increasingly dispersed and time-sensitive — a pattern reinforced by the government's own emphasis on drone systems and hybrid naval platforms as the future of conflict. That flexibility depends on logistics support that can scale or reconfigure quickly, in locations the MOD may not have operated in before, without the multi-year lead times associated with building organic capability from scratch.

Private logistics partners with established networks across multiple ports, regions and regulatory environments can typically establish support faster than an equivalent in-house capability could be recruited, trained and deployed. Where defence planning documents acknowledge workforce shortfalls across all three services, this is not a marginal advantage — it can determine whether a deployment proceeds on schedule. This dynamic is particularly evident in port call coordination, where local regulatory knowledge, established supplier relationships and language capability can shorten turnaround times in ports the deploying force has never previously used.

Trust, Standards, and the Limits of Contracting

None of this functions without accountability. Assigning logistics functions that directly affect force readiness to an external provider requires confidence that the provider meets defined operational, safety and compliance standards — a matter regularly raised in parliamentary scrutiny of MOD outsourcing. SCA Group is led by two Directors, Jacopo Landi and Michael J. Harrison, who share oversight of the group's operational and compliance standards.

'The gap between defence ambition and in-house capacity is not new, but it is widening. Specialist logistics partners exist precisely because armed forces cannot — and should not try to — replicate every operational capability internally. Our role is to provide that capacity reliably, to a standard the client can verify and trust,' said Jacopo Landi, one of SCA Group's directors.

Providers operating in this sector are typically expected to demonstrate that standard through recognised industry certifications and compliance standards, spanning quality management, food safety, information security, and anti-bribery due diligence.

This is also why contracting has defined limits. Functions with direct implications for command, control, and the safety of personnel in combat roles remain largely outside the scope of private contracting in UK doctrine, in contrast to more permissive approaches elsewhere. The private sector's role is best understood as extending the reach and flexibility of the Armed Forces' logistics tail, not substituting for military command functions.

A Structural Role, Not a Temporary One

As the UK works through the detail of its investment plan — including the unresolved £4.7 billion — private logistics partners are likely to remain structurally embedded in how operational readiness is delivered, rather than serving as a stopgap. The scale of the funding challenge makes a purely in-house model economically unrealistic, while the shifting nature of modern deployments makes specialised, flexible logistics capability operationally necessary.

For an armed forces structure modernising rapidly under genuine budgetary constraint, the question is no longer whether private logistics partners have a role. It is how effectively that role is defined, governed, and scaled as the UK's defence posture continues to evolve.