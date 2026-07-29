A witness saw a JPMorgan Chase executive emerge naked from a Manhattan bedroom before allegedly demanding to join a sexual encounter involving a former subordinate, according to an expanded federal lawsuit that broadens an existing legal battle over claims of sexual coercion, racial discrimination and retaliation at one of Wall Street's largest banks.

The allegation appears in an 82-page complaint filed on 27 July in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York by Chirayu Rana, a former JPMorgan Chase vice-president who worked on the bank's leveraged finance team.

The filing expands an earlier state-court case by adding new defendants, federal civil rights claims and further factual allegations, including an account from a witness who said they observed part of an alleged September 2024 incident.

Witness Account Added To Expanded Federal Complaint

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place at a Manhattan apartment belonging to one of Rana's family members after an evening in September 2024.

The filing alleges Hajdini pressured Rana into sexual activity by threatening to damage his career if he refused. It further claims the pair later went to the apartment, where another person staying there was awakened by loud voices.

The witness alleged Hajdini emerged from a bedroom 'completely naked' and 'visibly intoxicated', sat on a sofa, lit a cigarette and repeatedly asked them to 'come join us'.

After the witness refused, the complaint alleges Hajdini responded, 'You know, I own [Rana] so you'd better come join,' before returning to the bedroom.

The witness further alleged they heard Rana repeatedly say 'stop', 'leave', 'I'm not going to do this' and 'no, no, this isn't right'. The complaint states the witness later described Rana as 'visibly shaken' and 'in a state of shock' after Hajdini left the apartment.

The complaint also alleges Hajdini secretly gave Rana 'a little something' intended to improve sexual performance after he was allegedly unable to perform during one encounter. Hajdini has denied the allegations.

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Federal Filing Broadens Earlier Case

The federal complaint substantially expands litigation first filed in New York state court earlier this year under the pseudonym 'John Doe'.

In addition to repeating allegations of sexual assault and coercion, the new filing introduces federal civil rights claims and names three additional defendants: managing directors Brandon Graffeo and Jon Wolter, and associate Kelly Crowe.

Rana alleges he was the only non-white and non-Christian banker on JPMorgan's leveraged finance team and claims colleagues subjected him to repeated racial abuse.

According to the complaint, he was called a 'monkey', 'brown boy' and 'Brownie', while colleagues allegedly mocked his Nepalese heritage and suggested he had been hired solely to satisfy diversity targets.

The filing further alleges Rana formally complained about discrimination and sexual misconduct in May 2025 before being removed from the workplace, having his building and systems access revoked, his compensation reduced and being placed on indefinite leave while the employees he accused remained in their roles.

Rana resigned later that year.

The complaint also alleges he accepted a senior position at private equity firm Bregal Sagemount, only to lose that role one business day after JPMorgan received notice of his complaint filed with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The lawsuit alleges the sequence formed part of a broader campaign of retaliation and professional blackballing.

JPMorgan Rejects Allegations

JPMorgan has consistently disputed Rana's claims.

Following an internal investigation, the bank previously said it did not believe there was any merit to the allegations, adding that Rana declined to participate in the inquiry while other employees cooperated.

The bank has also said the move from state court to federal court does not alter its position.

Hajdini has gone further by filing a separate defamation lawsuit against Rana. Through her legal representatives, she has denied the allegations, saying they are 'entirely false' and maintaining the pair never had a sexual relationship.

Court filings show the earlier state action was voluntarily discontinued before Rana's new legal team at employment law firm Joseph & Norinsberg filed the expanded federal complaint, arguing the case should proceed under federal civil rights law with additional claims and evidence.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, back pay, front pay, attorneys' fees and other relief. The allegations have not been tested in court, and no findings of liability have been made.