Forensic psychologist Dr John Paul Garrison has issued a chilling clinical assessment warning of progressive cognitive unravelling in Donald Trump's speech cognitive decline analysis following a turbulent televised address.

As viral video clips detailing recent US presidential health updates of 2026 flood digital media platforms, medical specialists are closely tracking a series of unsettling behavioural shifts and verbal stumbles during high-profile public appearances.

Dr Garrison, a licensed clinical and forensic psychologist with a speciality in body language, has released numerous videos extensively documenting the mental decline of President Trump.

He argues these odd behaviours and strange brain glitches have been getting progressively worse.

With clinical evaluations predicting a severe behavioural deterioration over the next six to eight months, political commentators are urgently re-evaluating the long-term implications of these recurring speech anomalies captured live on national television.

Analysing Troubling Behavioural Patterns

During the broadcast, Garrison pointed to a segment where Trump repeatedly attacked the intelligence of ex-CNN host Don Lemon. He claimed the presenter has 'the lowest IQ on television'. Yet it was a strange remark dropped in the middle of this tirade that caught the expert's attention. President Trump suddenly announced, 'But I know what I'm saying,' a phrase delivered with zero context.

Garrison admitted he could not 'figure out what on earth that's in reference to or what it's supposed to mean'. He suggested we might actually be hearing internal thoughts spoken out loud. 'So this is concerning on a couple of levels,' Garrison said. 'One is that he's saying things that make no sense. And two, he seems unaware that he said it.' It is mad stuff to observe on a global stage.

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Speech Struggles Reflect Health Issues

The broadcast also revealed a man struggling to speak clearly despite having a teleprompter.

Garrison noted several instances where the speaker stumbled. In one rare moment, President Trump appeared to correct himself after noticing that he slurred a certain word, something the psychologist said he 'frequently does not' manage to do.

The expert explained that he cannot get full sentences out and gets distracted mid-sentence. 'Now, Trump is someone who does tend to go off script a little bit, but he's rambling more,' Garrison noted. 'He's mumbling more to himself.'

Clinical Expert Predicts Severe Cognitive Decline

The slurring only became more pronounced the longer President Trump spoke. By the halfway point of the speech, the stumbles grew frequent as the speaker struggled 'to keep his energy up'. This fatigue gave way to intense agitation during remarks about Democratic Senator Adam Schiff. Garrison observed that the tone became 'very mean-spirited throughout a lot of this', showing a man struggling to make sense of what he is supposed to say.

There was supposed to be a joke in there, but he simply could not get to the punchline. Historically, this is a figure who excelled at talking off the cuff and working a crowd. Now, he is getting lost and meandering through his deliveries. 'He understands it to a degree, but there is an underlying thread of confusion about the different lines he's delivering,' Garrison explained.

Ultimately, the expert saw someone who was raging and impulsive. Garrison did not hold back in his final assessment, noting that his judgment was bad. 'I do not think he knew half the time what he was reading,' he concluded. Based on these scattered problems, the psychologist expects a dramatic change in presentation within the next six to eight months. The unravelling is happening right in front of us.

As medical commentators continue to dissect every nuance of modern political rhetoric, the intersection between public health transparency and political ambition remains a fiercely contested battleground.