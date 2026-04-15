A series of newly surfaced messages has deepened the political and personal scandal surrounding former Texas congressman Tony Gonzales, exposing alleged misconduct years before a later relationship ended in tragedy.

The communications, attributed to Gonzales during his 2020 congressional campaign, suggest he repeatedly sought explicit images and sexual contact from a senior campaign staffer while his wife was pregnant. The disclosures have reignited scrutiny of his behaviour following his admission of a separate affair with another staffer, Regina Santos-Aviles, who died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire.

Taken together, the revelations have intensified questions about Gonzales' conduct, workplace boundaries and the sequence of events that preceded his resignation from Congress.

Messages From 2020 Campaign Raise Conduct Concerns

The alleged text messages date back to July 2020, when Gonzales was running for Congress in Texas' 23rd district. According to excerpts shared with media outlets, he sent repeated and increasingly explicit requests to a political director on his campaign, who was then in her 60s.

In one message, Gonzales allegedly asked the staffer to 'help me fantasise', while others included requests for intimate photographs and suggestive remarks about her appearance. The woman, who has remained anonymous, declined the requests and stated that she had 'never sent pictures to anyone'.

She later told interviewers that she did not initially take the advances seriously, describing them as behaviour she had encountered previously in male-dominated professional environments. However, she said her perspective shifted after learning of the death of another woman connected to Gonzales, prompting her to speak publicly.

There is no indication that a formal complaint was filed at the time, and the authenticity of the messages has not been independently verified by all outlets. Gonzales has not issued a detailed public response addressing the specific texts.

There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. When Congress returns tomorrow, I will file my retirement from office. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas. — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) April 13, 2026

Later Affair And Death Draw Law Enforcement Attention

Years after the 2020 exchanges, Gonzales engaged in a separate extramarital relationship with Regina Santos-Aviles, a different staff member. The relationship later became the subject of public controversy after Santos-Aviles died in September 2025.

Authorities responded to the incident and conducted an investigation into the circumstances of her death. Publicly available information indicates that she died after setting herself on fire, though officials have not announced any criminal charges against Gonzales in connection with the case.

Gonzales acknowledged the affair in prior statements, describing it as 'a mistake' and 'a lapse in judgement'. Leaked communications from that relationship also suggested he had requested 'sexy pics' and discussed sexual fantasies, further fuelling criticism of his conduct.

Legal experts emphasise that the existence of an affair does not imply criminal liability in the absence of evidence linking it directly to the woman's death. However, they note that the sequence of events has heightened public scrutiny and calls for a fuller accounting of the circumstances.

Political Fallout And Resignation From Congress

The resurfacing of the 2020 messages added to mounting political pressure on Gonzales, who had already been facing backlash over his relationship with Santos-Aviles. Reports indicate he was under threat of expulsion from the House of Representatives before announcing his resignation.

Gonzales stepped down from office effective Tuesday, issuing a brief statement on social media: 'There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all. It has been my privilege to serve the great people of Texas.' He did not directly address the newly surfaced allegations in that statement.

His resignation came after he had already withdrawn from his re-election bid ahead of a scheduled 26 May runoff in Texas' 23rd Congressional District. The race was set to pit him against fellow Republican Brandon Herrera, amid growing controversy surrounding his personal life.

The scandal also placed pressure on Republican leadership in the House, where a narrow majority complicated decisions about whether to pursue disciplinary action. Lawmakers were reportedly divided over how to respond before Gonzales' departure rendered further action moot.

EXCLUSIVE: Regina Santos-Aviles wasn't the first staffer that Rep. Tony Gonzales asked for nude photos & sex.



He sought a sexual relationship with his congressional campaign's political director in 2020— 4 years before his affair with Santos-Aviles.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/I6Lw8JJlk9 — Bayliss Wagner (@baylisswagner) April 6, 2026

Broader Questions Over Workplace Conduct And Accountability

The allegations have prompted renewed debate about workplace standards and accountability in political campaigns and congressional offices. Advocacy groups argue that power imbalances between candidates and staff can create environments where inappropriate behaviour goes unreported.

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The anonymous staffer at the centre of the 2020 messages said she felt able to reject Gonzales' advances but acknowledged that others might not have been in the same position. She also reflected that her decision to speak out was influenced by the later death of Santos-Aviles.

Public records, including campaign communications and any potential law enforcement documentation related to the 2025 incident, remain central to understanding the full scope of the case. Access to such materials is typically governed by US public records laws, which allow requests for official documents but may limit disclosure in sensitive cases.

As scrutiny continues, the controversy surrounding Gonzales underscores the lasting impact of personal conduct on public trust and political careers.

The unfolding revelations have left a complex and unresolved narrative, with key questions about conduct and accountability still under examination.