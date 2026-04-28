UFC stalwart Tim Means has been arrested on a child abuse charge after allegedly attacking his 17-year-old daughter in their home.

The incident reportedly began as a simple argument over household chores. However, it ultimately escalated to a violent physical altercation between the veteran mixed martial artist and his daughter.

According to legal documents obtained by the Albuquerque Journal (h/t ESPN), Means is accused of head-butting the 17-year-old girl during the initial argument. The victim provided a harrowing account to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.

She claims her father continued to berate her before the violence intensified. During the struggle, Means allegedly choked her in the kitchen, threw a potato at her and punched her directly in the face.

The teenager told officers she attempted to push her father away but to no avail. She alleges he then grabbed her by the throat in a 'strangulation manner.'

There's Clear Evidence

Deputies arrived at the residence in Tijeras following an emergency call from the daughter. The responding officers noted clear physical evidence of an assault.

'Let it be known that there were visible hand and red marks on neck, indicating she was strangled,' the complaint reportedly states.

The report further detailed that the girl had blood inside and around her nose. This injury was consistent with being head-butted. She also displayed several red marks on her face and cheeks, suggesting multiple strikes.

Means Is Set To Appear On Court

The criminal complaint was officially filed on Tuesday. Following his arrest, 'The Dirty Bird' spoke with law enforcement officers. He admitted that a physical altercation had taken place. However, his version of events differs significantly from his daughter's.

Means claims he only used physical force to restrain the teenager. He denied the allegations of unprovoked violence.

The legal process moved into its next phase on Friday but the investigation into the matter remains ongoing. Means was released on his own recognisance.

A hearing date has now been added to the court diary. The 42-year-old is scheduled to appear on court on 26 May.

An Up-and-Down Career

Means began his professional mixed martial arts career over two decades ago, making his debut on 13 March 2004. He had a four-year hiatus from the sport between 2005 and 2009.

After a strong comeback with various MMA promotions, 'The Dirty Bird' finally made his UFC debut on 15 February 2012. Means earned a unanimous decision victory over Bernardo Magalhães.

Though he was briefly released in 2013 following two consecutive losses, Means fought his way back into the promotion just a year later. He has remained a staple of the UFC's welterweight division ever since.

Means' most recent outing took place at UFC 307 on 5 October 2024. In a clash of seasoned veterans, Means suffered a tough submission loss to Court McGee.

As of 2026 April, it has been approximately 18 months (one year and six months) since "The Dirty Bird" last competed in the Octagon. To this day, there's no official announcement regarding his next fight.

Means has amassed a professional record of 33 wins, 17 losses, 1 draw, and 1 no-contest.