A world boxing title match in Turkey escalated into a full-scale brawl, forcing officials to declare an immediate halt to the contest.

Fight fans got more than what they paid for during a boxing match at the Besirli Sports Hall in Turkey this past weekend. The bout featured undefeated hometown hero Emirhan 'Turkish Tank' Kalkan, 24, and veteran Russian Sergei Gorokhov, 36. The pair was competing for the Universal Boxing Organization (UBO) World Championship belt when things took a wild turn, per Turkish media outlet Türkiye Today.

What was supposed to be a spectacle ended in a chaotic riot that even got fans in attendance involved. Witnesses stated that the atmosphere soured after the third round, following an allegedly 'disrespectful gesture' from the Russian boxer.

Despite being older, Gorokhov upset his younger and unbeaten opponent via a brutal knockout finish. The Russian then began celebrating his victory by running across the ring, kissing the mat and hugging his cornermen, according to Boxing Social.

Moments later, Gorokhov walked towards his foe's corner with his arms wide open, seemingly wanting to show sportsmanship. However, one of Kalkan's cornermen did not welcome it and even pushed Gorokhov away.

An exchange of words ensued. However, the verbal spat quickly ignited a physical confrontation and a melee that the referee in charge was unable to contain.

The Fired-Up Home Crowd Got Involved

What happened next made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Dozens of individuals from both camps and the ringside audience stormed the ring. A footage from an spectator captured several men wildly exchanging punches and kicks. Plastic chairs were also seen being hurled across the venue.

Despite repeated pleas for calm over the arena's loudspeaker system, security personnel were initially outnumbered. It took a significant period of time for local authorities to restore a semblance of order to the facility.

🇹🇷 🤛 Turkish fans brutally beat a Russian boxer after the fight



Sergey Gorokhov and his team were attacked after his victory over Emirhan Kalkan.



Furious spectators hit the UBO title holder with chairs, fists, and kicks.



The bout took place in Trabzon, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/0iN7aoIh2D — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 26, 2026

No Winner Was Announced

Given the scale of the disorder and the breach of safety protocols, officials declared an immediate halt to the title fight. No winner was announced, and the match was officially called off.

Turkish authorities have confirmed that an active investigation is underway. Clips of the violence have since gone viral on social media, drawing international scrutiny to the security lapses at the venue.

With the fight ultimately cancelled, the boxers' records remained unchanged. There's no official decision yet from the bout's governing bodies but it is highly likely that there would be suspensions and fines.

As it stands, Kalkan, the Turkish fighter, still holds a flawless professional record of 7-0. Four of those wins came by way of knockout and technical knockout.

Prior to taking on Gorokhov, Kalkan was coming off a sensational performance against Ali Ismayilov. Kalkan defeated Ismayilov via TKO by way of retirement after he dismantled the 51-year-old in the opening round.

On the other hand, Gorokhov holds a 16-11-2 record as a pro. He had also pulled off an impressive win over Daniil Seregin before coming into the title fight with Kalkan. Gorokhov finished Seregin by way of knockout early in the second round of their showdown this past 28 Sept.