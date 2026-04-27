Shock ticket prices for the World Cup final have left fans stunned, with four seats listed on FIFA's official resale platform for nearly $2.3 million (£1.7 million) each. The tickets are for the 19 July match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and represent the most eye-watering examples yet of secondary market demand for the tournament's showpiece event.

The listings, which appeared on the platform in recent days, have quickly become a talking point as the 2026 World Cup draws closer. While official face value tickets for the final were already among the priciest in tournament history, the resale market has taken costs to another level entirely.

Record Prices Emerge on FIFA Resale Platform

ESPN reported that the four tickets in Block 124, Row 45, Seats 33 to 36, are being sold by individuals via FIFA's resale and exchange marketplace. While CNN reported that nearby seats in the same section and category have been listed for far less, at around $16,000 (£11,900).

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The governing body takes a 15 per cent commission from both the buyer and the seller on any successful transaction. This system is intended to provide a safer alternative to unofficial touting.

FIFA does not set the resale figures, leaving it to supply and demand, though the high asking prices have surprised even seasoned observers of the football market. Hardly a surprise given the event's global appeal, yet the extremes have still prompted questions.

Fans Hit Hard by Soaring Costs for the Final

The extraordinary figures come amid broader complaints about accessibility for the World Cup final tickets. The cheapest tickets currently listed on the FIFA marketplace for the final start at just under $11,000 (£8,100) for seats high in the upper deck as per Africa News. On other resale sites, lower-level options have been spotted well above typical levels.

Comparisons with the 2022 final in Qatar are telling. Some analysts have noted prices surging by up to 143,000 per cent in certain categories since then, reflecting the heightened global interest in the North American hosting. Social media has been awash with reactions, including one Instagram reel that captured the moment the high-end listings first surfaced, underscoring the disbelief among fans.

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has seen strong demand overall, but the final at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium is the ultimate prize. With teams yet to be determined, the allure of witnessing history has driven the market to these extremes.

FIFA Defends its Regulated Resale System

Critics have questioned whether the current setup truly serves the interests of ordinary fans. While the resale platform aims to curb black-market activity, the presence of such inflated prices has prompted debate about whether more could be done to protect affordability. FIFA has previously defended the model, arguing it offers transparency and security not found elsewhere.

As of late April 2026, thousands of tickets remain available across the broader tournament, but the final remains the hottest commodity. Whether any of the top listings find buyers remains to be seen, but their appearance alone has highlighted the growing gulf between casual supporters and those able to pay top dollar for World Cup final tickets.

The situation underscores the challenges of balancing commercial interests with the desire to keep the game accessible to as many fans as possible.